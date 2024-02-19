Advertisement
Stunning Bitcoin Prediction of $600,000 Made by PlanB Analyst

Yuri Molchan
Prominent pseudonymous analyst expects Bitcoin to keep surpassing gold in terms of its price
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 16:25
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A major Bitcoin analyst and author of the stock-to-flow model for BTC is known on the X social media network (formerly Twitter) as PlanB.

PlanB has made an ultra-bullish Bitcoin prediction, stating that he expects the Bitcoin price to surge almost four times higher than its current price but evaluated his prediction in terms of the price of gold, in ounces.

Edward Snowden Calls Bitcoin Most Significant Monetary Advance

Bitcoin to be worth 100 ounces of gold: PlanB

In a recent tweet, PlanB reminded the cryptocurrency community that currently one Bitcoin is worth 26 ounces of gold (one ounce evaluated at $2,000). His tweet states that it is likely that in 2024-2025 the price of the global flagship digital currency should rise at least to 100 gold ounces. This is the fiat equivalent of $200,000.

However, the chart shows PlanB’s prediction in detail; in 2024, he expects Bitcoin to rise to 35 gold ounces ($70,000, taking into account the current price of gold), and in 2025 the analyst expects the asset to skyrocket as high as 300 gold ounces. This would make Bitcoin valued at $600,000, according to PlanB’s expectations.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands above the $52,200 price level.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
