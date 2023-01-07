Shibarium Official Account Shares Update That Excites SHIB Community

Sat, 01/07/2023 - 10:15
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Trillions of SHIB might now be burned
Shibarium Official Account Shares Update That Excites SHIB Community
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The official Shibarium Network has shared an exciting update for the Shiba Inu community. The Shibarium team has formally announced that each Shibarium transaction will burn SHIB after reiterating that the Layer 2 solution is solely for the SHIB community and that BONE will be its only token.

The upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium is anticipated to play a big part in the thesis of burning trillions of SHIB. In her prediction about burning 111 trillion SHIB in months, SHIBQueenie, a moderator on the SHIB Discord, forecasts that dApps on Shibarium could lead the local ecosystem to burn trillions more SHIB.

Related
Shiba Inu Could Burn at Least 111 Trillion Within Months, Here's How

The Shibarium team also announced that it was focused on delivery at this time, as the Shibarium beta launch approaches. Expectations are ramping up for the Shibarium beta launch. As reported by SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account, a Shibarium section has been added to the SHIB wiki on the official website.

Related
Shiba Inu's BONE Whitelisted on This Major DEX Aggregator Ahead of Shibarium Launch

Given these expectations, BONE, which is the gas of the Shibarium blockchain, remains a top trending item on Twitter even at the time of this writing. As reported by U.Today, OpenOcean, a DEX aggregator, has whitelisted Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE. At the time of writing, BONE is up 4.19% at $1.09 and up 28% in the last seven days.

SHIB also gains traction

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu ranked among the most added tokens on its users' watch list for the past year 2022. Meanwhile, the SHIB token faces accumulation from whales or large holders. Per WhaleStats, an ETH whale named "BlueWhale0159" bought 186,939,748,000 SHIB valued at $1,596,465 in recent hours.

SHIB ranks as one of the most purchased assets by the largest 100 and 2,000 ETH whales tracked by WhaleStats. It also ranked as the most traded asset for the top 1,000 ETH whales and the most used smart contract for the largest 2,000 ETH whales.

At the time of publication, SHIB was up 2.23% at $0.0000084.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details
01/07/2023 - 12:18
Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Devs Agreed on Major Change of Shanghai Agenda
01/07/2023 - 12:01
Ethereum (ETH) Devs Agreed on Major Change of Shanghai Agenda
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons
01/07/2023 - 11:40
Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide