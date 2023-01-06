Shiba Inu's BONE Whitelisted on This Major DEX Aggregator Ahead of Shibarium Launch

Fri, 01/06/2023
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE trending on Twitter as it continues to receive attention
OpenOcean, a DEX aggregator, has announced that it has whitelisted Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE, ahead of the Shibarium launch. OpenOcean, a DEX and cross-chain swap aggregator provides swap returns with intelligent routes on most chains.

BONE ShibaSwap continues to receive attention as expectations ramp up ahead of the Shibarium launch. BONE remains a top trending item on Twitter at the time of this writing.

Likewise, SafePal, a multi-chain crypto wallet, has announced that BONE support is now available in the iSafePal software wallet.

As reported, the Shibarium official Twitter handle put out a statement reiterating that BONE is and will remain the only token required for gas fees and use when it comes to Shibarium.

It also noted that no other tokens will be necessary to operate within the protocol, emphasizing that Shibarium has been developed for SHIB and not for the sake of other projects. The team says that the Layer 2 solution belongs to the community and will always encompass support for Shiba Inu and its growth.

Given this optimism, the BONE price is up 28% week on week. Although currently trading down 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.05, BONE was a top gainer on Dec. 5 as it shot up more than 16%. With a current market cap of $168 million, BONE has surpassed Terra's LUNA to sit in the 124th spot in the crypto market ranking.

Shibarium social hub continues to gain traction

Ahead of the much anticipated Shibarium beta launch, the Shibarium network, which will eventually become a social information hub for all things related to the Shibarium Layer 2 network and protocol, has continued to gain an enormous Twitter following.

At the time of this writing, the Shibarium Network Twitter account has over 39,200 followers. At the close of 2022, precisely on Dec. 31, the number of followers was about 33,900. This implies that over 6,000 followers were added in less than a week.

article image
