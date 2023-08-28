Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev Admits Polygon's Great Help in Shibarium Relaunch

Top member of the developer team of Shiba Inu named Kaal Dhairya has taken to Twitter to send his personal thanks to several members of the Polygon (MATIC) team for providing timely help with putting Shibarium up after the fall during the first attempt to launch it.

In particular, he sent lavish thanks to Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon co-founder), Jaynti Kanani (the other co-founder) and krishna.polygon – member of the core protocol team of the Polygon chain.

“This friendSHIB is forever”, Kaal Dhairya tweeted.

I personally want to thank the Polygon team @sandeepnailwal , @jdkanani and @0xkrishnau who went out of the way for the crypto community to help Shibarium, This FriendSHIB is forever! — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 28, 2023

In an earlier tweet, the developer announced the relaunch of the Shibarium mainnet, urging users now to “handle it with love and care”. Dhairya likened the newly launched Shibarium to a “new born baby” who almost went crazy with “so many excited family members coming to greet him”.

Shibarium is like a new born baby who got overwhelmed by so many excited family members coming to greet meet them, this time around they're ready but please do handle it with love and care 😉 https://t.co/vbsMtILsBa — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 28, 2023

Earlier today, the lead developer of Shiba Inu known to the community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama released a fresh blog post to tell the SHIB army about Shibarium's second launch.

Kusama also stated that once the Layer-2 solution collapsed under an inflow of traffic at the first launch, he phoned a co-founder of Polygon Sandeep and asked him for help. The result was is that without a second thought “he helped provide additional resources to ensure a perfect outcome to the situation.” Here, Kusama once again stated that forking Shibarium off Polygon was a good decision to make.

Aside from him, Kusama thanked some members of the Unification Fund team, Shiba Inu team and a few others, whose aliases and names he mentioned but did not identify what blockchains they work for exactly. But Polygon’s help was stressed as the biggest and most important one.

Now, according to Shytoshi, Shibarium boasts more than 350,000 transactions and over 65,000 connected wallets with “a variety of fun, unusual, and sometimes offensive tokens” created on Shibarium along with platforms deployed on it.

However, the seemingly successful relaunch of Shibarium has not helped SHIB price to go to the moon yet. SHIB keeps going down, trading at the $0.000008022 so far, per CoinMarketCap. SHIB token has been pushed back to the 16th spot by market capitalization value.

A marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has commented on it, explaining why she believes SHIB price is not mooning as yet – it is moving along with the market waves, just like the rest of the crypto. She suggested the SHIB army hold on to a long-term investment strategy since it usually works better than a short-term one.