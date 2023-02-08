Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama Post Same Symbol on Twitter, Community Puzzled

Elon Musk posted puzzling symbol for his followers, while lead SHIB developer did the same a year ago

Earlier today, Twitter chief Elon Musk, who bought it for roughly $44 billion in October last year, issued a tweet that got his followers to smile, as it clearly seemed to be a joke.

However, it turned out that the lead developer of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, had briefly added the same symbol to his Twitter bio a year ago.

Elon Musk and Kusama tweeted same symbol

The boss of Tesla, Twitter and a few other innovative companies frequently post funny things like memes on his Twitter handle. However, this time his tweet contains the only symbol, which is a dot.

These two words were the basis for replies from his followers, including crypto leaders like DOGE co-founder Billy Markus and HEX founder Richard Heart. The comment thread was full of sarcastic and joking responses, but nobody really understood if the billionaire innovator actually meant anything by his mysterious "message."

Richard Heart assumed that this is what the Earth looks like as seen from Mars — the planet Musk wants humanity to reach to set up a self-sustained colony there.

Curiously, the lead developer of Shiba Inu token, Shytoshi Kusama, was spotted adding this "dot" to his Twitter bio last December. Twitter user KURO SHIBARMY JPN (@kuro_9696_9696) shared a screenshot that proves it.

The dot tweeted by Musk is most likely a joke, as he often likes to engage with his followers using light-hearted themes, or he could be making some sort of a check related to user engagement on Twitter.

DOGE seems more important than Bitcoin for Tesla and Musk

"DogeDesigner" Twitter account (@cb_doge) has reminded the crypto community that two years ago, Tesla purchased a staggering $1.5 billion in the flagship cryptocurrency — Bitcoin.

Two years ago on this day, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of #Bitcoin @elonmusk



Today, Tesla accepts only one cryptocurrency i.e Dogecoin. pic.twitter.com/F5ZPYfa8Bm — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 8, 2023

This move of the leading electric car manufacturer pushed BTC to a new price peak in April. Along with that, many other coins also hit new all-time highs, including Musk's beloved Dogecoin. After that, BTC jumped to a new ATH in November 2021, hitting close to $69,000.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $23,056, which is 66.39% below the November 2021 all-time high.

Tesla, however, eventually dropped nearly all of its Bitcoin holdings. It happened in late July 2022 when it converted 75% of its BTC into fiat worth $936 million.

In January this year, Tesla reported $34 million of impairment charges on its BTC purchases. Currently, the company holds 9,720 Bitcoin.

"DogeDesigner" stressed that despite the massive Bitcoin purchase in the past (and Tesla first accepted BTC for its electric vehicles), the only crypto it accepts now is the original meme coin, DOGE.

Tesla has integrated DOGE payments for its merchandise in early 2022, first as an experiment and then on a permanent basis. SpaceX followed suit later that year.