Shibarium Launch: Possible New Date Suggested by SHIB Army – It's Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Major SHIB-themed (but not related to the platform or its devs) account @theshibdream has tweeted that there may be two possible dates of the Shibarium release. Both of them are in February, but one is today (!) and the other one is next Tuesday.

The hints about those two days were dropped by lead dev Shytoshi Kusama (a pseudonym) in a text added to his bio on Twitter. One of them – Valentine's Day – has already been widely discussed by the SHIB army.

However, @theshibdream pointed out that there may have been a hint at another date mentioned next to Feb. 14.

Japanese "Flute Day" – Shibarium release day?

According to a comment by the @theshibdream user to his own tweet, one of the days on which Layer-2 protocol Shibarium may be launched is today, Feb. 10. They saw this hint in a text added by Shytoshi Kusama to his Twitter bio in the second half of January. The SHIB lead developer wrote that he was "learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow."

The SHIB army immediately thought that he was only talking about a possible release of Shibarium beta Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. However, now @theshibdream says that it may also be Feb. 10 because of "the flute." They emphasized, though, that this is only a rumor.

Ads Ads

This message in the bio of Kusama was, however, erased later on. This led some to believe that the launch of the Shibarium beta version confirmed in a blog post in the middle of January could be delayed once again.

Posts all over Twitter based on Shytoshis's 2 tweets. First is Flute day which is Feb 10th in Japan. The second is a heart-shaped box tweet. Based on these Twitter accounts posting. If I knew more I would not have said "Rumor". I wish I knew the exact dates. — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) February 10, 2023

Kusama in Situation Room

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, Shytoshi Kusama mentioned in his Twitter geolocation status that he was in the Situation Room. This is a place for top-ranking officials in the White House, army, etc., where vital decisions are discussed and made. The SHIB community took it as another sign that preparations for the Shibarium launch are in full swing.

Later on, Shytoshi explained what he meant by "staying in the Situation Room" – a screenshot of a Discord message shared on Twitter showed that Kusama was working on the final details of Shibarium before launch. He also told someone named Seko (possibly, a developer) that his team should expect to do a year recap to discuss all the "wins, errors, fixes and lessons" of the year and also expect to discuss the documentation that would show progress toward the Shibarium launch. All this is necessary for a "fudless" release of the Layer-2 protocol, per Shytoshi.