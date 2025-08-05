Advertisement
    'Bridge to Tomorrow': Michael Saylor on New Bitcoin Agenda

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 13:15
    Michael Saylor uncovers new Bitcoin mission serving as "bridge to tomorrow"
    'Bridge to Tomorrow': Michael Saylor on New Bitcoin Agenda
    Michael Saylor, Strategy cofounder, has dropped an iconic post on his X handle that emphasizes the role of Bitcoin (BTC) in the financial space. In an update shared with his more than 4.5 million followers, the aggressive Bitcoin accumulator and advocate restated the crucial function of the digital asset.

    Bitcoin, symbol of financial resilience and innovation

    Notably, the post depicts Saylor as a construction engineer on the Golden Gate Bridge looking confidently toward the horizon — or into the future. The caption “Bridge to Tomorrow” has the letter "B" from the Bitcoin symbol.

    This representation is filled with meaning as the Bitcoin advocate appears to suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency is the bridge to a future of financial security. That is, Bitcoin remains central to a better and more advanced future.

    Saylor is implying that owning Bitcoin will guarantee a more secure and possibly freer financial future for today’s investors. This is understandable given his strong advocacy for BTC as a long-term store of value and hedge against inflation.

    Interestingly, the choice of the Golden Gate Bridge is also symbolic. The bridge, which was constructed in the 1930s, serves as a reminder of how the U.S. overcame economic depression using innovative engineering.

    Similarly, Saylor is evoking such sentiment for investors today, emphasizing that Bitcoin could serve as a link that connects the old financial world to the new digital monetary system of the future.

    $25 billion unrealized gains bolsters Saylor's Bitcoin vision

    Michael Saylor’s Strategy has, within the space of five years, accumulated over 628,000 BTC, with its last count at the end of July at 628,791 BTC. The business intelligence firm spent approximately $46.08 billion at an average cost of $73,277 per BTC on the investment.

    At the current market price of $113,989, this leaves Strategy with an unrealized profit of over $25.56 billion.

    The massive profit percentage is Saylor’s proof that Bitcoin remains a solid bridge to a secure financial future. This is despite the recurring price fluctuations that reset the asset’s price outlook.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
