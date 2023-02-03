Shibarium Launch May Be Delayed Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer's Actions Show

The launch of the long-awaited Layer 2 protocol Shibarium may be delayed again. This is evidenced by the latest activity of lead developer Shiba Inu on Twitter. Knowing Shytoshi Kusama's, as the developer calls himself, love of cryptic messages and hints, his Twitter account has become the main unofficial source of news and updates in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

This time, however, doubts were sown not by the action itself, but by its cancellation. Kusama then erased a message previously posted in the bio of his account, stating that he would "put Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow." This message has been interpreted by many to mean that the launch of Shibarium will take place on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

The text has now been deleted, and its place is empty. Whether this is another delay in the arrival of Shibarium, or whether Shytoshi has cleared the way for the next stage of audience warming, is an open question.

Preparations for Shibarium

While the Shiba Inu team is flirting with the Shibarium theme, some platforms have already started preparing for the launch of this Layer 2 protocol.

Atomic Wallet has taken the most thorough approach so far. As reported by U.Today, the noncustodial hot wallet, which has an estimated user base of five million, was one of the first to announce support for Shibarium and even provided the ability to exchange SHIB for other tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem directly within the app.