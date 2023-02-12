Shiba Inu (SHIB) on PayPal? Financial Giant Responds to Request

PayPal, the leading fintech company, has responded to a Twitter user's inquiry about accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) as payment on its platform

The request came from a member of the SHIB Army, a group of passionate supporters of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

In a Twitter exchange on Feb. 11, user AdRock_0x asked PayPal if it accepted SHIB as payment. "Asking for a fren," the user added.

The company's support account replied, advising AdRock_0x to have their friend contact PayPal directly via direct message to inquire about accepting the cryptocurrency as payment.

PayPal's involvement in the cryptocurrency industry dates back to October 2020. Back then, it announced that it would allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on its platform, pushing the bull market into a higher gear. The company initially supported four cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin).

Last June, PayPal announced that its users in the United States can now transfer cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to external wallets. Prior to that, its American customers were not able to move their cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

According to PayPal, the new feature was added after receiving a significant number of requests from its users since the company first permitted buying and selling crypto.

In December, the financial giant allowed eligible customers in Luxembourg to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash in their PayPal accounts via the website or the mobile app.

As of now, it remains to be seen if PayPal will add SHIB to the list of cryptocurrencies that it supports. However, the exchange on Twitter will likely spark speculation among SHIB Army members about the possibility of using their favorite cryptocurrency on the payment platform.