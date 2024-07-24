Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium is setting a different growth course for itself as it is eyeing a very important milestone ahead. At the time of writing, Shibarium boasts a total block of 5,929,347, with just a few more blocks remaining to hit the 6,000,000 milestone.

Shibarium's launch, rise and fall

When Shibarium made its debut in August last year, many did not believe it would record as much success as it has managed to in recent times. The Ethereum layer-2 network first suffered a major technical glitch that forced the halting of transactions.

After this, much effort was expended to scale the chain. Since then, Shibarium has not recorded any major outages to date, despite processing an average of seven million daily transactions at a time. While Shibarium is far from recording this massive transaction count, the block production has not stopped.

It is evident that the protocol is finding major uses among community members. As reported earlier by U.Today, the integration of ShibaSwap on Shibarium has further enhanced the prospects of the protocol, as users now have a more defined avenue to transact on-chain.

Though the timeline remains uncertain, the prospects of Shibarium hitting the six-million-block benchmark has triggered hope within the community.

Shibarium and SHIB correlation

Ideally, the growth of Shibarium is supposed to mark a complementary surge in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, the reverse is currently the case, as the price of Shiba Inu has nosedived by more than 2% at the time of writing to $0.00001726.

Despite the impressive updates surrounding Shibarium, including the recent hard fork, SHIB’s performance is mostly determined by trends on the broader market. In the near term, the launch of spot Ethereum ETF products in the U.S. might reboot sentiment on the market and drive prices upward.