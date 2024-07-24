    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium will soon hit six million block production milestone
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 9:20
    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium is setting a different growth course for itself as it is eyeing a very important milestone ahead. At the time of writing, Shibarium boasts a total block of 5,929,347, with just a few more blocks remaining to hit the 6,000,000 milestone.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium's launch, rise and fall

    When Shibarium made its debut in August last year, many did not believe it would record as much success as it has managed to in recent times. The Ethereum layer-2 network first suffered a major technical glitch that forced the halting of transactions.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Takes Jab at Microsoft Windows After Biggest Outage in History
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 17:29
    Shiba Inu Team Takes Jab at Microsoft Windows After Biggest Outage in History
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    After this, much effort was expended to scale the chain. Since then, Shibarium has not recorded any major outages to date, despite processing an average of seven million daily transactions at a time. While Shibarium is far from recording this massive transaction count, the block production has not stopped.

    It is evident that the protocol is finding major uses among community members. As reported earlier by U.Today, the integration of ShibaSwap on Shibarium has further enhanced the prospects of the protocol, as users now have a more defined avenue to transact on-chain.

    Though the timeline remains uncertain, the prospects of Shibarium hitting the six-million-block benchmark has triggered hope within the community.

    Shibarium and SHIB correlation

    Ideally, the growth of Shibarium is supposed to mark a complementary surge in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB). However, the reverse is currently the case, as the price of Shiba Inu has nosedived by more than 2% at the time of writing to $0.00001726.

    Related
    SHIB Team Says: Altcoin Season Coming
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 14:21
    SHIB Team Says: Altcoin Season Coming
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Despite the impressive updates surrounding Shibarium, including the recent hard fork, SHIB’s performance is mostly determined by trends on the broader market. In the near term, the launch of spot Ethereum ETF products in the U.S. might reboot sentiment on the market and drive prices upward.

    #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Jul 24, 2024 - 9:13
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Ethereum Security? Ripple CTO Breaks Silence
    Jul 24, 2024 - 9:13
    Is Ethereum Security? Ripple CTO Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Gabor Gurbacs Raises Ethereum ETF Risk Management and Security Concerns
    Jul 24, 2024 - 9:13
    Gabor Gurbacs Raises Ethereum ETF Risk Management and Security Concerns
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LandX Finance and Dominion Revolutionize Grain Inventory Financing
    Discover the WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) Listing and Join the Deposit and Trading Carnival on XT!
    Magnify Cash Launches DeFi Protocol and Announces $MAG Token Fair Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Eyes Historic Milestone as SHIB Price Sell-off Grows
    Tron (TRX) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) 230.6% By Key Metric: Details
    Is Ethereum Security? Ripple CTO Breaks Silence
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD