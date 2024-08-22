    Shibarium Celebrates First Anniversary, Former Binance CEO CZ Facing New Lawsuit, 58 Million XRP Lands on Top Exchanges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today's crypto news digest will not let you miss any of the industry's most important events!
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 16:17
    Shibarium Celebrates First Anniversary, Former Binance CEO CZ Facing New Lawsuit, 58 Million XRP Lands on Top Exchanges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium turns 1; these are its key achievements

    The Shiba Inu community is celebrating the first anniversary of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution; in August last year, it went live, turning "Riyoshi's vision into reality." In a recent post, the team behind the Shibarium Network X handle shared its excitement about this special date and highlighted Shibarium's major achievements over the year of its existence. By now, Shibarium has processed over 417 million transactions, with over 1.8 million wallets created. Additionally, the Shibarium network has successfully executed three major hard forks, Delhi, Indore and Shanghai, with each of them bringing more functionalities. Last but not least is the launch of Hoichi, Shibarium's third-party bridge.

    Related
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 08:59
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Never Go Below $38,000

    Ex-Binance CEO CZ facing new lawsuit

    As shared by legal expert Bill Hughes in his recent X post, last Friday, Aug. 16, Binance crypto exchange and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ) were sued by class plaintiffs in a Seattle federal court. The class action lawsuit alleges consumer harm due to Binance's money-laundering activities, accusing the defendants of putting profits before the law since they allegedly generated substantial amounts of proceeds; this allowed bad actors to make their funds untraceable. According to plaintiffs' allegations, Binance served as a depository for illicit funds that were acquired by bad actors through ransomware, malware, theft and hacking. Hughes wrote that the goal of this class-action lawsuit is to "capitalize" on government government prosecutions and enforcement actions, adding that the plaintiffs' lawyers are well credentialed.

    Related
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 13:33
    XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    58 million XRP in 13 hours - What's happening?

    According to data provided by Whale Alert crypto tracker, the market witnessed two large lumps of XRP tokens moved to Binance and Bitstamp leading exchanges. A total of 33,000,000 XRP (worth $19,734,848) went to Binance, and 25,270,000 XRP (worth $15,191,832) entered one of Bitstamp's wallets. In total, these chunks constitute more than 58 million XRP; both of them were initiated by anonymous blockchain wallets. Many market watchers speculated on the goal of Binance's deposit, suggesting that this would be a sale made by an unknown crypto whale. However, per details revealed by Bithomp XRP-focused explorer, the Binance transaction was made internally. As for the deposit made to Bitstamp, it was conducted from a digital wallet associated with Ripple.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Binance #Changpeng Zhao #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 16:13
    Shiba Inu Executive Makes Stunning Bitcoin Market Prediction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 16:08
    Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 17% as Grayscale Names Dedicated Trust
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Daily Profits with CrytocoinMiner
    Launch a Network with Restaked Security in Minutes: Tanssi and Symbiotic Set New Ethereum Standard
    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Celebrates First Anniversary, Former Binance CEO CZ Facing New Lawsuit, 58 Million XRP Lands on Top Exchanges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba Inu Executive Makes Stunning Bitcoin Market Prediction
    Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 17% as Grayscale Names Dedicated Trust
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD