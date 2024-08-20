XRP to Skyrocket? Top Crypto Trader Shares His XRP Price Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has been attracting the attention of crypto market participants for a good two months now, as its price performance seems to be more and more outstanding compared to other digital assets.

Advertisement

In a recent episode, a prominent crypto influencer and trader known by the nickname "DonAlt" shared his view on the price chart of the seventh largest cryptocurrency. In a compelling post, the trader highlighted key levels for the XRP price, with one of them being the $0.60 zone.

According to DonAlt's comments, this is a major resistance that XRP has successfully overcome, which in turn is a bullish development. Furthermore, one can note the $0.947 and $1.562 levels, which could be the next price targets for the popular cryptocurrency. If XRP actually gets there, it could symbolize a 56.6% and 160% increase from the current level.

Wtf they doing over there pic.twitter.com/vsW5xMt5Mn — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) August 19, 2024

However, this is exactly what DonAlt's XRP price outlook suggests, and it seems that the trader himself does not believe it as he accompanied his post with a rather eloquent message.

Long time, no see

The last time the XRP price reached the $0.90s was more than a year ago, when the cryptocurrency was recognized as a nonsecurity. However, the price level above $1.50 was last seen on the XRP chart a long time ago - in April 2021.

If DonAlt's outlook comes true, it will be interesting to see what news will make XRP soar to these multi-year highs. As you can see, the final decision in SEC vs. Ripple did not do it, so maybe some more heavy artillery is needed.