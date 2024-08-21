    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE

    
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama addresses SHIB community worries regarding BONE
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 8:59
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    
    Some unexpected drama in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) space erupted recently, when one of the community enthusiasts spoke up to the crypto project lead, Shytoshi Kusama. The issue addresses was that the Shiba Inu team does not seem to be paying enough attention to key assets in the ecosystem, like the BONE token and instead is focusing on new products that have not been fully tested. 

    More to it, the SHIB community member complained that there are people who do not even know what BONE is for.

    If you do not know, BONE is special among Shiba Inu tokens because it is the native asset of Shibarium, Layer-2 blockchain. The token has two main functions: it helps users pay for gas to facilitate transactions on the network, and it lets validators take an active part in the network. Shibarium handles transfers by using BONE tokens to cover fees.

    What is interesting is that each transaction burns SHIB, with a portion of the BONE fee being converted into the Shiba Inu token and sent to the null address.

    Shytoshi speaks

    Shytoshi Kusama surprisingly stood up to answer the claim himself and tried to put any remaining doubts and uncertainties to rest. He made it clear that BONE is fully integrated into the governance and technology of the ecosystem. Anonymous figure also stressed that the token is vital to the future of Shiba Inu and that it is not a question of it becoming known. 

    The last part is something that still needs to be worked as BONE has still not been granted listing on tier-1 exchanges like Binance, for example. The problem is not even in the suppressed quotes of the token, but rather in the low trading volume, with just $3.8 million turnover in the last 24 hours. With such low volume it doesn't present any interest for major crypto exchanges.

    Maybe a little marketing and giving BONE a bit of a push should be on the Shiba Inu team's agenda.

