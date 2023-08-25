Shibarium Block Production Steady as Nightmare Appears Over

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After many restoration efforts, the Shibarium protocol appears to be running smoothly, according to data from the Layer 2 protocol scanning platform PuppyNet.

According to the data being brandished, a total block of 2,219,724 has been produced thus far, with the average block time pegged at seven seconds. The health of the Shibarium protocol is also depicted by total daily transactions, which is pegged north of $176,000.

The healthy trends on the Shibarium protocol are a testament to the collective effort by the developers of the blockchain, as led by Shytoshi Kusama. Although the daily transaction rate is still below the amount stuck on-chain at its initial launch earlier this month, operating without obstruction is proof that the worst of the nightmare might be over.

Per updates shared earlier by Shytoshi Kusama and other developers, the major restorative efforts being directed at Shibarium were meant to boost its scalability. This has been the core foundation that fueled the emergence of L2 in the first place, and in a bid to get things right this time around, the team reportedly drafted help from other established crypto projects in today's Web3.0 ecosystem.

Is Shibarium set to compete?

While Shibarium might be back on its feet, it should be noted that it is still taking baby steps, and it is far from competing with other known Ethereum-based Layer 2 scaling solutions. Besides the recently launched Base protocol from Coinbase, the other major contenders include Arbitrum, Optimism, zkSync and Polygon zkEVM, among others.

The expectations for Shibarium are high. The protocol's failed launch has forced a number of community members to be more laid back, and whether the attempt to regain the interest of the Shib army will succeed is highly dependent on how the next few weeks pan out.

As the protocol is now back online, the question remains whether it can onboard as many users as it initially promised to.