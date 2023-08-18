Shibarium Back Online, Block Minting Begins: Report

Shibarium mainnet up and running again after issues have been solved

Ringoshi Tōitsu, an operator of Unification Fund and one of its validators, has spread the word on X that the Shibarium mainnet has been restored, and blocks are being minted on it again.

He pointed out that the main work removing all the bugs and solving technical issues was done thanks to the Unification and Shiba Inu teams.

The Shibarium explorer shows that so far there have been 208 transactions performed on the Shibarium mainnet; 190,395 blocks minted (at the pace of 4.3 minutes per block) and 1,059 wallet addresses connected to it.

In the meantime, Puppynet, the testnet of Shibarium, continues to operate as well, according to Puppyscan.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shibarium faced massive traffic halt upon launch. Today, major developer Kaal Dhairya revealed the main reason for this: the mainnet faced a massive inflow of users, which was too much even by the expectations of the Shiba Inu team.

There were too many contracts created and transactions made within a single block, Dhairya stated.

He wrote that the Unification and SHIB team spent hours solving this issue with the help of "some powerful frens," who he would name later on if they permit. Multiple plans of action have been identified.

A new blog post with another update on how things are going with Shibarium is expected tomorrow, Aug. 19.