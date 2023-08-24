Shibarium Goes Live on DEXTools App

DEXTools, a platform known for its analytics services in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, has announced its integration of Shibarium, a new blockchain associated with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

This move allows users to trade tokens on the Shibarium network directly through the DEXTools platform.

In a recent social media post, DEXTools advised users to be prepared for high volatility and to conduct their own research (DYOR) before making any trades. The integration comes shortly after Shibarium underwent an optimization phase following two days of intense testing.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shibarium, recently provided updates on the project's scaling efforts.

According to Kusama, the blockchain has been enhanced with additional security measures like rate limiting at the RPC (Remote Procedure Call) level and an auto server reset to manage high levels of traffic.

These optimizations are designed to prepare Shibarium for a public reopening, making the blockchain a potential scaling solution for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. For now, however, the platform is still in its testing phase.

Led by CEO Javier Palomino and key team members Frederic Fernández and Pablo Ojanguren, DEXTools itself is a notable entity in the DeFi space. It has made several updates to its platform in 2023, including enhanced security audits and the integration of additional blockchains.