Shiba Inu Developer Gives Important Clarification as Shibarium Goes Live

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has issued an important clarification as Shibarium is set to go live in public mode.

As reported, Shiba Inu team member Lucie provided an update stating that Shibarium is officially live but in private mode. Furthermore, the platform is running smoothly and only needs to be made public.

I want to make sure people understand that if https://t.co/K6OGCE01iv is down just the block explorer is down not the network, this is because we use an opensource version of Blockscout and don’t use big servers for it and they are working on getting hosted version up soon.… — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 24, 2023

According to Kaal, the availability or nonavailability of the Shibarium explorer does not affect the Shibarium network itself. He explained this by saying that the Shibarium explorer "ShibariumScan" being unavailable does not imply that the Shibarium network is down.

Kaal went on to say that ShibariumScan uses an open-source version of Blockscout that does require big servers. Kaal adds that work is now being done to get the hosted version up and running as soon as possible. The Shiba Inu developer asks the SHIB community to disregard FUD.

Expectations are mounting as an official announcement about Shibarium being live for public use is expected. Shibarium has already gone live on Dextools, a DeFi trading app that announced the integration of the new blockchain yesterday. Shibarium tokens can now be traded, thanks to this action.

Geckoterminal, a real-time DEX tracker powered by crypto ranking platform CoinGecko, has also announced that Shibarium is now live on the platform, allowing users to track all Shibarium tokens.

While waiting for the official news of Shibarium going live in public mode, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, confirms her expectations.

"I'm waiting. official Announcement All hail Shibizens.This era creates OGs who will joke about these situations like Wen ShibaSwap," Lucie wrote on X.

Blockchain technology is advancing, with the highly anticipated public debut of the Shibarium Layer 2 version coming soon.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.89% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008. Shibarium gas token BONE is reacting positively to the news of the impending public launch of the Layer 2 protocol, as it is currently up 11% in the last 24 hours to $1.39.

Doge Killer (LEASH) also enjoyed a positive rise, up 8.89% in the last 24 hours to $471.