Shibarium and NOWPayments Join Forces: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Approves

NOWPayments, a leading payment provider for cryptocurrencies, has announced a major collaboration with Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain solution dedicated to the development and expansion of popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). This move is set to accelerate the adoption of crypto payments and help strengthen the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

🚀 Exciting news, #ShibArmy!NOWPayments is thrilled to collaborate with @Shibariumtech 🤝



We've applied for a partnership and got a positive response from @ShytoshiKusama! Together, we'll boost #crypto payment adoption & build on #Shibarium



Stay tuned for updates 👀 — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) April 12, 2023

According to an announcement from the crypto payments provider, Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's main spokesperson, had given the green light to the partnership.

The collaboration between NOWPayments and Shibarium is expected to contribute to the growth of the SHIB ecosystem by enabling a more user-friendly payment experience. NOWPayments, known for its secure payment processing system, aims to provide a seamless payment experience to SHIB users with the integration of Shibarium. In addition, the partnership might help both NOWPayments and Shibarium expand their reach and grow their user base.

Pay with SHIB

SHIB support was added by NOWPayments back in May 2022. This was definitely one of the most important events in the life of the Shiba Inu token, as its utility has expanded significantly since then. The more the acceptance of SHIB as a means of payment has grown thanks to the likes of BitPay, Binance Pay or NOWPayments, the more ignorant it seems to call it a meme cryptocurrency.

What the announced collaboration with Shibarium will bring to the Shiba Inu community remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates and encouraging tweets from NOWPayments.