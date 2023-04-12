Shibarium and NOWPayments Join Forces: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Approves

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 15:45
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments provider announces major collaboration with Shibarium
Shibarium and NOWPayments Join Forces: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Approves
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

NOWPayments, a leading payment provider for cryptocurrencies, has announced a major collaboration with Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain solution dedicated to the development and expansion of popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB). This move is set to accelerate the adoption of crypto payments and help strengthen the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

According to an announcement from the crypto payments provider, Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's main spokesperson, had given the green light to the partnership.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Drops Hints about Shibarium Progress

The collaboration between NOWPayments and Shibarium is expected to contribute to the growth of the SHIB ecosystem by enabling a more user-friendly payment experience. NOWPayments, known for its secure payment processing system, aims to provide a seamless payment experience to SHIB users with the integration of Shibarium. In addition, the partnership might help both NOWPayments and Shibarium expand their reach and grow their user base.

Pay with SHIB

SHIB support was added by NOWPayments back in May 2022. This was definitely one of the most important events in the life of the Shiba Inu token, as its utility has expanded significantly since then. The more the acceptance of SHIB as a means of payment has grown thanks to the likes of BitPay, Binance Pay or NOWPayments, the more ignorant it seems to call it a meme cryptocurrency.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Payments Accepted by Ralph Lauren Miami Store

What the announced collaboration with Shibarium will bring to the Shiba Inu community remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates and encouraging tweets from NOWPayments.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #NowPayments
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
04/12/2023 - 15:27
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Goes Green on 2 Key Metrics, Is Major Rally Underway?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
04/12/2023 - 15:12
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Mentions Surprising Fact About XRP Purchasers as Lawsuit Resolution Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
04/12/2023 - 14:50
Tens of Billions of SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Rises in Past Hour
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan