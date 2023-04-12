Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 13:00
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu's behavior on-chain is rather weird
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Shiba Inu has recently exhibited some perplexing behavior in its on-chain metrics. Despite experiencing a considerable price spike a few weeks ago, almost all of the on-chain metrics for SHIB are currently losing momentum. This phenomenon is rather unusual for Shiba Inu, known for its high volatility and frequent price fluctuations.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001, witnessing a 2% price drop in the last 24 hours. This decline is in stark contrast to the recent uptrend that saw a surge in transactions and trading volume.

One possible explanation for this mysterious pattern could be related to market sentiment and investor behavior. With the Ethereum unlock around the corner, investors and traders might take a calmer approach to avoid issues with the spike of volatility on the market.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
