Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are

SHIB enthusiast Lucie Sasnikova, who goes by @LucieSHIB on Twitter, has shared a screenshot of recent milestones seen on Shibarium testnet Puppynet.

Lucie also tweeted that the amount of tokens that have so far been deployed on Puppynet has topped 71. Imagine how many will be launched on the Shibarium mainnet, she added.

According to the screenshot, Puppynet has seen a surge of its transaction count; a total of 2,255,398 transfers has been made on the testnet by now. This is staggering progress from the end of March, when the total transaction count constituted merely 195,000.

As for the number of wallets linked to the blockchain, it has reached a high of 365,282, compared to 200,000 seen at the end of March.

The total number of blocks created on Puppynet has surged to 324,129. Puppynet was launched on March 11, to the great delight of the Shiba Inu army. All transactions are fueled by the BONE token. Seventy percent of the base fee from transactions is converted into SHIB and then transferred to unspendable wallets.

Since the launch of Shibarium beta, the SHIB burn rate has begun showing big rises on a daily and weekly basis, according to data provided by the Shibburn tracking service.

Over the last 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu went up as high as 1,100% as 35,110,701 Shiba Inu were removed from the circulating supply.