Shibarium Beta Hits Major New Milestones, Here's What They Are

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 13:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB enthusiast has shared data about milestones seen on Shibarium recently
SHIB enthusiast Lucie Sasnikova, who goes by @LucieSHIB on Twitter, has shared a screenshot of recent milestones seen on Shibarium testnet Puppynet.

Lucie also tweeted that the amount of tokens that have so far been deployed on Puppynet has topped 71. Imagine how many will be launched on the Shibarium mainnet, she added.

According to the screenshot, Puppynet has seen a surge of its transaction count; a total of 2,255,398 transfers has been made on the testnet by now. This is staggering progress from the end of March, when the total transaction count constituted merely 195,000.

As for the number of wallets linked to the blockchain, it has reached a high of 365,282, compared to 200,000 seen at the end of March.

Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch

The total number of blocks created on Puppynet has surged to 324,129. Puppynet was launched on March 11, to the great delight of the Shiba Inu army. All transactions are fueled by the BONE token. Seventy percent of the base fee from transactions is converted into SHIB and then transferred to unspendable wallets.

Since the launch of Shibarium beta, the SHIB burn rate has begun showing big rises on a daily and weekly basis, according to data provided by the Shibburn tracking service.

Over the last 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu went up as high as 1,100% as 35,110,701 Shiba Inu were removed from the circulating supply.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
04/12/2023 - 13:07
Legendary Investor Warren Buffett Calls Bitcoin (BTC) "Gambling Token"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
04/12/2023 - 13:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Metrics Show Mysterious Patterns: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
04/12/2023 - 12:45
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
