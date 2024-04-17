Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Supercycle: Insider Optimism Peaks as BTC Halving Nears

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SHIB trading higher among top 20 as optimism builds up
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 12:17
    Shiba Inu's Supercycle: Insider Optimism Peaks as BTC Halving Nears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Against the backdrop of the impending Bitcoin halving event, which has historically triggered price rallies, Shiba Inu team member Lucie hinted at a potential supercycle for SHIB, driven by the market movements of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Lucie shared a chart that showed a trend of bottoming and reaccumulation in each market cycle, eventually leading to a bull market scenario. This pattern is currently playing out in this market cycle, with bottoming and reaccumulation leading to the beginning of the bull run, which, according to Lucie's chart, still has room to run.

    Urging the Shiba Inu community to zoom out, Lucie believes prices remain on track for a supercycle, as far as she can tell, adding that 2024-2025 will be interesting while tagging BTC and SHIB.

    Bitcoin halvings, which occur about once every four years, have traditionally been turning points on the crypto market. These events reduce the reward for mining new blocks by half, effectively slowing down the rate at which new Bitcoins are created and, thus, limiting supply.

    Related
    Bitcoin Price to $650,000: Analyst Sees BTC Outperforming Gold in Long Term

    The previous halvings have led to significant bullish runs on the crypto market, and the anticipation of this scarcity effect has often spurred investor optimism.

    Oklink, a blockchain explorer, indicates that the countdown is two days and 13 hours as of press time, with an estimated date of April 20.

    With Bitcoin halving on the horizon, the SHIB community is looking toward a supercycle — a period of rapid price appreciation across the cryptocurrency market. The prediction suggests that SHIB could see a substantial increase in value, riding the wave of Bitcoin's reduced supply and increased demand - save for Near Protocol, which was higher by 9% on the daily time frame, and SHIB was trading higher among the top 20 at the time of writing, up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002243.

    Shibarium's gas token, BoneShibaSwap (BONE), has seen comparable gains, up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.594.

    While the prospect of a Bitcoin-driven supercycle for SHIB might seem exciting, it is crucial to remember that past performance may not be predictive of future results.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    2024/04/17 12:13
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive
    2024/04/17 12:13
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving
    2024/04/17 12:13
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem Shares Notable Post About Very First BTC Halving
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    HashKey Global Announces Listing of MERL Token with 200,000 MERL Prize Pool Campaign
    OSEAN DAO Celebrates Company Registration Milestone and Announces an Upcoming 5 Million $OSEAN Airdrop
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Supercycle: Insider Optimism Peaks as BTC Halving Nears
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Investors Are Destroyed, But It Could Be Positive
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD