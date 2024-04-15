Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens BONE and LEASH were also demonstrating comparable gains as SHIB price jumped
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:09
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed cryptocurrency, has experienced a sudden and unexpected surge, jumping 8% in price in a reversal that has caught the attention of traders and investors.

    This sudden reversal comes amid a backdrop of volatility on the cryptocurrency market and marks a notable shift in sentiment for SHIB holders.

    The rebound in Shiba Inu's price follows days of declines, during which the cryptocurrency nursed significant losses.

    Shiba Inu plummeted for three days in a row, mirroring the broader crypto market crash, which saw Bitcoin plunge to lows of $60,822 in its steepest sell-off in more than a year.

    TradingView
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu touched lows of $0.00001837 on April 13 before kickstarting a rebound, which has sustained until press time.

    Broader market dynamics and sentiment may play a role in Shiba Inu's price reversal. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, with prices often influenced by a myriad of factors, including news events, market speculation and investor sentiment.

    Positive developments or sentiment within the broader cryptocurrency market may have spilled over into SHIB's price action.

    In a major milestone, Hong Kong has granted conditional approvals for asset managers to start spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This development has boosted both tokens and the broader crypto market.

    Bitcoin recovered from its severe sell-off, rising 3% in the last 24 hours to $66,240. Shiba Inu climbed up to 8%, extending its recovery into the second day, and was trading at $0.00002343 as of press time.

    Shibarium gas token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) increased by 10% throughout this time frame, trading at $0.634 at press time. Dogekiller (LEASH) had also seen comparable gains, rising 9% in the last 24 hours to $429 at press time.

    As SHIB continues its upward climb, the market watches with keen interest. Whether this reversal signals the start of a long-term rally or just a dead cat bounce remains to be seen.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

