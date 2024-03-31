Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    While Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become increasingly popular, this popularity also brings risks
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 9:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has grown in popularity over the years. Yet, with great popularity comes great risk, particularly from the shadowy corners of deceit and manipulation. It has come to light that the SHIB community must tread carefully amid a surge of paid promotions, as not all that glitters in the crypto universe is gold — or in this case, SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Scammers have been quick to capitalize on SHIB's meteoric rise, crafting elaborate schemes hidden within paid promotions. These nefarious actors create illusions of legitimacy by claiming affiliation with SHIB, preying on the uninformed and the overeager.

    In this light, "Shibarmy Scam Alerts," an X handle dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued a critical alert, urging Shiba Inu community members to beware of scams in paid promotions.

    Shiba Inu holders are urged to exercise caution and due diligence as scammers are using paid promotions in articles, especially on platforms like Yahoo, posing as legitimate investments. Many of these projects falsely claim to be related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details

    Thus, the Shiba Inu community is advised to verify the authenticity of any promotion before engagement, especially those that require financial commitment. They should always verify information through the official SHIB website before taking action. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

    Shiba Inu set to gain 139% in March

    According to CoinGecko data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is poised to conclude the month of March with a staggering 139% increase in value, marking remarkable price growth for the token and signaling renewed investor interest.

    At the beginning of March, SHIB was trading at roughly $0.0000125, according to TradingView data. As the month progressed, the token witnessed a dramatic surge in value, reaching highs of $0.000045 on March 5. This impressive rally represents a more than 300% increase in price within a relatively short span. Shiba Inu subsequently rose in crypto rankings and sits presently in the 11th spot with a market capitalization of $18.05 billion.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers Surprising 483% Netflow Spike as Whales Make Epic Return

    Although the price has retreated, SHIB is still trading higher than its opening price of $0.000001257 in March. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.04% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000306 and up 8.96% in the last seven days.

    As March draws to a close, the SHIB community celebrates its impressive gains and looks forward to the next chapter in the token's journey.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could See Major Price Surge: Trader
    2024/03/31 09:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could See Major Price Surge: Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BTC/S&P 500 Correlation: What Stock Market Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Price
    2024/03/31 09:24
    BTC/S&P 500 Correlation: What Stock Market Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Price
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Solana (SOL) Performs Enormous Breakthrough, XRP Price About to Make Move, Dogecoin (DOGE) Tripped Over This Price Level
    2024/03/31 09:24
    Solana (SOL) Performs Enormous Breakthrough, XRP Price About to Make Move, Dogecoin (DOGE) Tripped Over This Price Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could See Major Price Surge: Trader
    BTC/S&P 500 Correlation: What Stock Market Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD