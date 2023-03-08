Shiba Inu: Bone ShibaSwap Token Soars as It Lands New Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) jumped over 15% in the last 24 hours, boosted by Shibarium news and exchange listings. At the time of writing, BONE was up 13.30% in the last 24 hours at $1.73.

BONE's trading volume has also increased by 656% in the last 24 hours, with a total value of $35,207,938 exchanged.

NovaDAX, a crypto asset exchange located in Brazil, has announced BONE's listing. The exchange, which allows trading with fiat currencies, BRL (Brazilian currency, "Brazilian real"), and EUR announced the listing of the BRL/BONE pair.

Last month, BONE saw listings on top crypto exchanges Bitget and XT.com exchange, as reported by U.Today.

BONE utility aided by ShibaSwap and Shibarium

The much-awaited Shibarium beta launch is around the corner. The Shibarium Public Beta will launch this week, according to the Shiba Inu team.

Specific details regarding the date are yet to be announced, but users should follow official blog posts and social media handles for more information.

Because BONE is the gas token for the Shibarium protocol and would be used as a reward for validators/delegators, its fundamentals may be aided.

Aside from this, the planned integration of ShibaSwap into the Shibarium mainnet might also bring more utility to BONE. As previously reported, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya clarified that ShibaSwap will be the Shibarium network's official DEX.

BONE is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem, which allows the community to vote on upcoming proposals.