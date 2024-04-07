Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium has surged by staggering numbers in key metric, prompting questions about its potential impact on price of Shiba Inu tokens SHIB and BONE
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 11:51
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has witnessed a staggering surge in activity, marking a monumental 625% increase in active accounts in just one day. According to data from Shibariumscan, the network now boasts a remarkable 4,457 active accounts, a substantial leap from the 713 recorded the day prior.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Alert to SHIB Community: Details

    This sudden spike in activity has also translated into a substantial uptick in new accounts, which surged by an astonishing 6,823%, climbing from 56 to an impressive 3,821 within the same 24-hour period.

    The cause behind this unprecedented surge remains a topic of speculation, but it undoubtedly showcases an anomalous phenomenon unique to the Shiba Inu network.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    However, despite the exponential rise in new accounts, transactional activity within Shibarium has not reached its former heights. Over the previous day, only 14,950 transactions were recorded within the Shiba Inu network, a stark contrast to its recent peak of 7 million transactions per day.

    Related
    SHIB Burn Rate Up 162% as Price on Verge of Breakout

    The question now arises: Will the influx of new users eventually propel transactional activity on Shibarium back to its previous levels? This query adds an intriguing layer to the evolving narrative surrounding Shiba Inu and its rapidly developing ecosystem.

    Additionally, attention is drawn to the potential impact of this growing online activity on the tokens of Shiba Inu's meme-centric ecosystem. Of course, special attention is paid to the charts of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and BONE.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Offers Extraordinary Bitcoin Price Outlook
    2024/04/07 11:47
    Dogecoin Founder Offers Extraordinary Bitcoin Price Outlook
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Closer to Surpassing XRP
    2024/04/07 11:47
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Closer to Surpassing XRP
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Did Gold Beat Bitcoin (BTC) in Last 2.5 Years?
    2024/04/07 11:47
    Did Gold Beat Bitcoin (BTC) in Last 2.5 Years?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric
    Dogecoin Founder Offers Extraordinary Bitcoin Price Outlook
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Closer to Surpassing XRP
    Show all