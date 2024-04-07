Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 6,823% in Key Metric

Shiba Inu's Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has witnessed a staggering surge in activity, marking a monumental 625% increase in active accounts in just one day. According to data from Shibariumscan , the network now boasts a remarkable 4,457 active accounts, a substantial leap from the 713 recorded the day prior.

This sudden spike in activity has also translated into a substantial uptick in new accounts, which surged by an astonishing 6,823%, climbing from 56 to an impressive 3,821 within the same 24-hour period.

The cause behind this unprecedented surge remains a topic of speculation, but it undoubtedly showcases an anomalous phenomenon unique to the Shiba Inu network.

However, despite the exponential rise in new accounts, transactional activity within Shibarium has not reached its former heights. Over the previous day, only 14,950 transactions were recorded within the Shiba Inu network, a stark contrast to its recent peak of 7 million transactions per day.

The question now arises: Will the influx of new users eventually propel transactional activity on Shibarium back to its previous levels? This query adds an intriguing layer to the evolving narrative surrounding Shiba Inu and its rapidly developing ecosystem.