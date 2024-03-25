Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Eyes Abnormal 825% Surge in Shibarium's Key Metric

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium blockchain solution has witnessed 825% surge in daily transaction volume
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 14:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Shiba Inu layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its key metrics, marking an 825% increase in daily transaction volume over the last 24 hours. Data from Shibariumscan reveals a remarkable rise in transactions, soaring from 8,060 to 66,880 within a single day, setting a new record as the highest daily transaction volume seen in the last five days.

    This surge in activity extends beyond transaction volume alone. The number of active accounts engaging with the network has also experienced a significant uptick, escalating by 25.77% from 714 to 898. Presently, Shiba Inu's network boasts a staggering total of 67,626 accounts on the network, contributing to a cumulative transaction count of 410.93 million.

    Moreover, the network's total value locked (TVL), a critical metric in the blockchain space, has surged by 11.5% according to DefiLlama, reaching an impressive $3.77 million.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    The sudden fluctuations in Shibarium's activity have left analysts puzzled. The network has oscillated between peaks of millions of transactions per day to troughs plunging below 10,000, leaving the exact cause of these fluctuations uncertain. Speculation suggests that the youthfulness of the Shiba Inu network, still evolving and adapting rapidly, could be a contributing factor.

    Comparisons drawn with more established networks, which often boast greater capitalization and centralized development, indicate a level of unpredictability unique to Shibarium.

    As the network by Shiba Inu continues to navigate these fluctuations, attention remains focused on its resilience and its ability to sustain and capitalize on its newfound surge in activity.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

