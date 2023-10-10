Shiba Inu's Shibarium and BONE Listed on Prominent Turkish Crypto Platform

Bitcointry, the Turkish-based crypto app, has made a significant move in the digital currency space by integrating various Shiba Inu products into its platform. The headline news is that Bitcointry will now fully support the Shibarium network as part of its ongoing efforts to broaden its ecosystem. Additionally, Shiba Inu enthusiasts will soon be able to trade the BONE token on Bitcointry, as teased by the platform today.

Among other notable additions to Bitcointry's offerings is the MARSWAP token (MSWAPF), a key player in the decentralized finance ecosystem on the Shibarium network. MARSWAP currently holds an impressive 38.18% share of all locked funds on the Shibarium chain, making it the most dominant entity in terms of total value locked (TVL).

This listing marks a significant milestone as MSWAPF becomes the first Shibarium token to be listed on a centralized exchange, effective immediately.

Bitcointry exchange, a centralized cryptocurrency platform established in 2023 and headquartered in Turkey, offers a wide range of coins and trading options for users. The exchange has reported a 24-hour trading volume of $608,423.

This development marks a significant step forward for both the Shiba Inu community and Bitcointry exchange. As Shiba Inu's Shibarium network and the BONE token find a new home in Bitcointry's ecosystem, the crypto landscape in Turkey and beyond is set for another shift forward. It is a development that crypto enthusiasts and traders will be watching closely as it unfolds.