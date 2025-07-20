Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Preps for Altseason, but What's Next for SHIB?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 14:29
    Eyes on Shiba Inu as market awaits altseason to launch into full swing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Signs are emerging in the market regarding an imminent altcoin season, a period during which altcoins boom, often outperforming Bitcoin. CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index, which examines the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization over the last 90 days, is nearing the midpoint at 49; a value of 100 implies that the altcoin season is in full swing.

    As the market prepares for altseason to launch into full swing, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, predicts a likely scenario of events.

    Lucie outlined the sequence of events captioned as "altseason in short," including Bitcoin leading the charge, breaking major resistance and asserting dominance. Ethereum follows suit, signaling a rotation from BTC into altcoins. Top altcoins, including Solana (SOL) and XRP, begin to surge.

    What's in for SHIB?

    Lucie predicts a scenario where SHIB gains serious momentum, powered by the growing adoption of Shibarium. BONE becomes critical infrastructure, serving as gas for the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s transactions. LEASH reemerges, labeled "the sleeper underdog" with long-term potential. TREAT enters the spotlight, bridging AI innovations with rewards and rollout phases.

    From here, things quickly escalate: Mid- and small-cap altcoins explode, with 5x to 100x gains. Meme coins like SHIB skyrocket, being driven by social hype and retail FOMO.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000015, on track for its sixth consecutive day of gains since July 15.

    Scam warning issued

    Lucie predicts gas fees will spike, particularly on Ethereum, as altseason goes into full swing. Scams and rug pulls are also expected to increase, as less experienced traders flood the market.

    In a recent scam warning by Susbarium, the Shiba Inu community is urged to stay alert as impersonator accounts pretending to be official Shiba Inu representatives become common. The intent of these accounts is often to mislead, direct to fake links, or even attempt to steal user information. To stay safe, users should always verify, avoid suspicious links and keep their private keys and seed phrases secret.

    Finally, when the altseason reaches its tail end, Lucie predicts smart money exits, leaving latecomers as exit liquidity.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
