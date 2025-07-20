Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Enormous Bitcoin Sale Mulled by UK Government

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 9:47
    Selling confiscated Bitcoins could be easy fix to fill UK government's budget hole
    Advertisement
    Enormous Bitcoin Sale Mulled by UK Government
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent report by The Telegraph, U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering selling off roughly $5 billion worth of confiscated Bitcoin in order to alleviate the government's budget strain.

    Advertisement

    The government is currently designing a new framework for securely holding and liquidating seized crypto.

    The U.K. boasts the third-largest Bitcoin stockpile among countries that own the leading cryptocurrency. At press time, it holds a total of 61,000 coins.

    HOT Stories
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Fundamental Shift, XRP Sky Is Not Limit Now, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Cools Down

    The country's biggest seizure was linked to a massive Chinese Ponzi scheme. Jian Wen, who was employed as a takeaway restaurant assistant in London, was convicted of money laundering. After raiding her properties, the U.K. authorities discovered tens of thousands of Bitcoins.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/16/2024 - 05:40
    Major British Banks Testing Tokenized Deposits
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Offloading the government's vast Bitcoin holdings could partially help with a $20 billion gap in the U.K.'s national budget.

    As reported by U.Today, the leading cryptocurrency recently reached a new all-time high of $122,838, according to CoinGecko data.

    Bad timing?

    Last year, the German state of Saxony went on a massive selling spree, liquidating a total of $2.9 billion worth of confiscated cons between June and July. In hindsight, the move was harshly criticized by members of the cryptocurrency community since it missed out on billions of dollars worth of profits due to Bitcoin's price appreciation.

    There are similar concerns that selling Bitcoin could be a mistake now for the U.K.

    Former U.K. Chancellor Gordon Brown famously sold half of the country's gold reserves when the yellow metal was trading at extremely low prices (roughly $275 per ounce).

    Given that many analysts expect Bitcoin to surge higher this year, a potentially massive sale could also end up being short-sighted in the long term.

    #Bitcoin News #UK
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 9:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Finally $0.00002 Around Corner
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Finally $0.00002 Around Corner
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    Show all