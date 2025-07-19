SHIB Developer Breaks Silence on Total Decentralization of Shiba Inu Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recent X conversation, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya breaks his silence on the Shiba Inu project's goal of full decentralization.

A discussion was triggered when X user "woofswap" mentioned giving the control of Ryoshi medium and Shiba Inu X account, "Shibtoken," to Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

This sparked immediate reactions, with another X user pushing back that "doing this would hand full control of every single SHIB asset over to the Shiba Inu team," which in his opinion "sounds pretty centralized."

Kaal Dhairya entered the conversation; rather than taking control, he advocated for a radical shift toward community governance.

Advertisement

"I don’t want it," the Shiba Inu developer wrote, "but how about surrendering everything to the SHIB DAO and Shib Foundation, letting the community manage it? Let’s put in an open and fair system with all the tech we’ve put in place. Thoughts?"

@LCSHIB I don’t want it, but how about surrendering everything, including https://t.co/CUFllyYlRq, to the SHIB DAO and Shib Foundation, letting the community manage it, let’s put in a open and fair system with all the tech we have put in place. Thoughts? — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) July 19, 2025

The Shiba Inu Doggy DAO mentioned by Dhairya is the governance system at the heart of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It empowers the community to actively shape the project’s future.

What does this mean?

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is a structure that allows people to collaborate, vote and manage shared resources without the need for traditional leaders or organizations.

In the instance of Shiba Inu, the Doggy DAO takes this concept and creates a community-first approach in which decisions are made by proposals and votes, all of which are transparently recorded on the blockchain.

Shiba Inu Alpha Layer block explorer now live

The Shib Alpha Layer Block Explorer has gone live, giving the Shibarium ecosystem its first native tool for monitoring every transaction and block in real time. Built from the ground up for Shiba Inu's Layer-3 infrastructure, the explorer displays the living pulse of the Shib Alpha Layer and represents a significant step forward in blockchain transparency.

Shib Alpha Layer (beta), a rollup abstraction stack designed to scale Shibarium while delivering groundbreaking privacy features, was announced last month.