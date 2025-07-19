Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Developer Breaks Silence on Total Decentralization of Shiba Inu Ecosystem

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 14:15
    This comes amid recent Shiba Inu developments
    Advertisement
    SHIB Developer Breaks Silence on Total Decentralization of Shiba Inu Ecosystem
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recent X conversation, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya breaks his silence on the Shiba Inu project's goal of full decentralization.

    A discussion was triggered when X user "woofswap" mentioned giving the control of Ryoshi medium and Shiba Inu X account, "Shibtoken," to Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

    This sparked immediate reactions, with another X user pushing back that "doing this would hand full control of every single SHIB asset over to the Shiba Inu team," which in his opinion "sounds pretty centralized."

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $4.20: Ultra Rare Golden Cross Rewrites XRP Price Prediction
    Enormous Bitcoin Sale Mulled by UK Government
    Winklevoss: JPMorgan Trying to Kill Crypto Companies
    Saylor Wouldn't Have Touched XRP, Analyst Says

    Kaal Dhairya entered the conversation; rather than taking control, he advocated for a radical shift toward community governance.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 10:11
    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Top SHIB Developer Speaks on Project Progress
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    "I don’t want it," the Shiba Inu developer wrote, "but how about surrendering everything to the SHIB DAO and Shib Foundation, letting the community manage it? Let’s put in an open and fair system with all the tech we’ve put in place. Thoughts?"

    The Shiba Inu Doggy DAO mentioned by Dhairya is the governance system at the heart of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It empowers the community to actively shape the project’s future.

    What does this mean?

    A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is a structure that allows people to collaborate, vote and manage shared resources without the need for traditional leaders or organizations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/20/2023 - 09:30
    Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Unveils Plans for Revolutionary Shibarium Platform
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    In the instance of Shiba Inu, the Doggy DAO takes this concept and creates a community-first approach in which decisions are made by proposals and votes, all of which are transparently recorded on the blockchain.

    Shiba Inu Alpha Layer block explorer now live

    The Shib Alpha Layer Block Explorer has gone live, giving the Shibarium ecosystem its first native tool for monitoring every transaction and block in real time. Built from the ground up for Shiba Inu's Layer-3 infrastructure, the explorer displays the living pulse of the Shib Alpha Layer and represents a significant step forward in blockchain transparency.

    Shib Alpha Layer (beta), a rollup abstraction stack designed to scale Shibarium while delivering groundbreaking privacy features, was announced last month.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 20, 2025 - 12:21
    $300 Million Coinbase Hacker Makes Sudden Comeback Into Ethereum (ETH)
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 20, 2025 - 11:55
    XRP: 1,727,602,016 in 24 Hours, Enormous Skyrocket
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    KuCoin Launches xStocks, Delivering a One-Stop Access Point to Top Global Tokenized Equities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $300 Million Coinbase Hacker Makes Sudden Comeback Into Ethereum (ETH)
    XRP: 1,727,602,016 in 24 Hours, Enormous Skyrocket
    XRP to $4.20: Ultra Rare Golden Cross Rewrites XRP Price Prediction
    Show all