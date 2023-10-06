Shiba Inu: Shibarium on Brink of 1 Million Blocks

Shibarium now 800 blocks away from one million milestone

Shiba Inu's Layer-2 solution is on the brink of a very important milestone. Shibarium has almost reached one million blocks, a testament to its rising utility since its first introduction on Aug. 16 and subsequent relaunch days later.

Shibariumscan reports that the total number of blocks processed by Shibarium has reached 999,182, just 818 blocks shy of the million mark.

Data from Shibarium Explorer also shows that total transactions on Shibarium have reached 3,336,872, while wallet addresses have reached 1,252,387.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has also reached a new high point. SHIB total addresses have reached a new milestone for the number of addresses that have ever been created and held SHIB, including those that still do.

The total number of SHIB addresses has reached 3.61 million, according to IntoTheBlock data. Despite declining prices, Shiba Inu's total number of addresses with a balance is increasing and has recently reached new highs of 1.26 million.

A rise in the number of addresses with a balance is generally regarded as a positive sign, indicating a strong and expanding user base.

Shiba Inu team member issues key alert

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has issued a critical alert, this time for exchanges and portals. Lucie urges exchanges and portals to exercise the utmost caution about anyone claiming to be a member of the Shiba Inu team.

Lucie says this in light of impostors who claim to be part of the Shiba Inu team, with the intent to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Lucie recounts receiving direct messages from impostors attempting to deceive her.

In what may also relate to the Shiba Inu community, Lucie emphasizes the importance of staying alert, citing a recent incident in which Ragnar, a Shiba Inu Telegram admin, had his X account hijacked.

Lucie adds that these occurrences are becoming increasingly common, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant against potential scammers.