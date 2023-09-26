Shiba Inu and Shibarium Hit Historic Milestones: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is celebrating a historic milestone. Total Addresses, which refers to all addresses that have ever been generated and held SHIB, including those that still do, has achieved a new high.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the total number of SHIB addresses has reached 3.6 million. Despite falling prices, Shiba Inu is maintaining its total number of addresses with a balance that has recently reached new highs of 1.25 million.

While the total number of addresses with a balance does not exactly correspond to the number of holders, it provides a useful approximation of the number of individuals who have a specific crypto asset.

On shorter time frames, the total number of addresses with a balance can indicate trader positioning and may be a leading signal of price activity.

In the long run, the total number of addresses with a balance reflects the interest in holding a specific crypto asset. A rise in the number of addresses with a balance is generally considered beneficial because it indicates a more robust and growing user base.

SHIB was down 0.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000724 at the time of writing.

Shibarium smashes new milestones

Shiba Inu Layer-2 platform Shibarium continues to expand. The accounts growth indicator, which relates to the cumulative number of accounts per period, has reached a new high of 26,112.

The cumulative number of contracts for the period and that of verified contracts stood at 10,448 and 474, respectively, marking new highs for the Layer-2 platform. Shibarium now has a total of 7,635 tokens.

Other measures, like wallet addresses and total blocks, are also increasing, presently standing at 1,250,780 and 834,115, respectively. The total number of transactions on the Shibarium network is now 3,161,171.