Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Competition Launched by This Major Exchange: Details

Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has launched a new trading competition that includes Shiba Inu's SHIB. In this competition, users need to participate in a spot trade of at least $100 for SHIB, GEL or SAND to win up to $1,000.

According to the announcement, the top 20 traders stand a chance to win up to $1,000. It bears mentioning that Crypto.com recently launched a new trading competition for the Shiba Inu governance token, BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), wherein winners can partake in a total rewards pool of $5,000.

Likewise, the top 20 spot traders of BONE stand a chance to win up to $1,000. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 5.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001093. BONE was likewise down 6.76% at $1.

ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu burns, ShibWomen movement

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments has announced support for the ShibWomen movement, which empowers women in the blockchain industry, voicing its belief in a diverse and inclusive future for crypto.

Proud to support the @ShibWomen movement, empowering women in the blockchain industry. 👩‍💻 We believe in a diverse and inclusive future for crypto! Looking at you @proud_ks, @kashfayr, @marciejastrow @shibariumtech, let's work together to make a welcoming community for all ✨ — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) April 18, 2023

Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account LucieSHIB, in a recent tweet, emphasized that ShibaSwap is not using Uniswap for swapping tokens.

The Twitter user explains further that while both ShibaSwap and Uniswap are decentralized exchange platforms built on the Ethereum network, they operate independently and have their own distinct features and token ecosystems.

According to Shibburn, there have been a total of 250,000 SHIB tokens burned in a single transaction in the last 24 hours. SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, says he just ran new burn estimates for Shibarium.

He believes that based on the current prices of BONE and SHIB, as well as the number of transactions on the top Layer 2 Shibarium in the previous 30 days, Shibarium has the potential to burn 500 billion SHIB per year.