Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Competition Launched by This Major Exchange: Details

Wed, 04/19/2023 - 10:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Traders in competition stand a chance to win prizes
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Competition Launched by This Major Exchange: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com has launched a new trading competition that includes Shiba Inu's SHIB. In this competition, users need to participate in a spot trade of at least $100 for SHIB, GEL or SAND to win up to $1,000.

According to the announcement, the top 20 traders stand a chance to win up to $1,000. It bears mentioning that Crypto.com recently launched a new trading competition for the Shiba Inu governance token, BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), wherein winners can partake in a total rewards pool of $5,000.

Likewise, the top 20 spot traders of BONE stand a chance to win up to $1,000. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 5.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001093. BONE was likewise down 6.76% at $1.

ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu burns, ShibWomen movement

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments has announced support for the ShibWomen movement, which empowers women in the blockchain industry, voicing its belief in a diverse and inclusive future for crypto. 

Shiba Inu community-focused Twitter account LucieSHIB, in a recent tweet, emphasized that ShibaSwap is not using Uniswap for swapping tokens.

The Twitter user explains further that while both ShibaSwap and Uniswap are decentralized exchange platforms built on the Ethereum network, they operate independently and have their own distinct features and token ecosystems.

According to Shibburn, there have been a total of 250,000 SHIB tokens burned in a single transaction in the last 24 hours. SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, says he just ran new burn estimates for Shibarium.

He believes that based on the current prices of BONE and SHIB, as well as the number of transactions on the top Layer 2 Shibarium in the previous 30 days, Shibarium has the potential to burn 500 billion SHIB per year.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu's 178 Trillion Support Taking Hit, What's Happening?
04/19/2023 - 10:06
Shiba Inu's 178 Trillion Support Taking Hit, What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's How XRP Community Reacts to Congress v. SEC Chair Gensler Grilling
04/19/2023 - 09:35
Here's How XRP Community Reacts to Congress v. SEC Chair Gensler Grilling
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin's Ascending Triangle Pattern on Daily Chart Signals Potential Breakout
04/19/2023 - 09:01
Bitcoin's Ascending Triangle Pattern on Daily Chart Signals Potential Breakout
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya