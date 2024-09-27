Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?

Advertisement

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently outperforming every single token in the top 100 by a huge margin, according to data provided by analytics platform CoinGecko.

SHIB has stunned the community with a 21.2% price spike over the last 24 hours. It is currently changing hands at $0.000019.

Notably, SHIB is the only cryptocurrency that has managed to add more than 20% over the past 24 hours.

Conflux (CFX), the native token of the Conflux network, is in a rather distant second place with a 17.6% price spike.

While the price spike is impressive, the bulls would still have a lot of work to do in order to erase another zero. SHIB came close to achieving this back in October 2021 when it reached its current record high of $0.000086. The meme coin is so far down 77.7% from its lifetime peak.

Meme coin dominance

SHIB is far from being the only meme coin that recently showed stellar performance.

In fact, the CoinGecko top 100 is currently being absolutely dominated by this sector of the cryptocurrency market.

Solana-based meme coin upstart Bonk (BONK) is currently up by nearly 17%. This makes it the third best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100.

Brett (BRETT), FLOKI (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have all logged double-digit price gains.

Even though dogwifhat (WIF) fell short of joining the double-digit club, it still saw a respectable 9% price spike. This puts it ahead of virtually any cryptocurrency project in the top 10.

Bitcoin reclaims $65,000

In the meantime, Bitcoin has reclaimed the $65,000 level, currently changing hands at $65,142.

The flagship cryptocurrency has managed to defy the odds since it is on track to end this September in the green despite the fact that it tends to be the worst-performing month for Bitcoin.

Now, the cryptocurrency community is already eyeing "Uptober." The cryptocurrency market historically tends to outperform in the fourth quarter.