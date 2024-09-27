    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has raced ahead of every single token in the top 100
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 6:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently outperforming every single token in the top 100 by a huge margin, according to data provided by analytics platform CoinGecko. 

    SHIB has stunned the community with a 21.2% price spike over the last 24 hours. It is currently changing hands at $0.000019. 

    Notably, SHIB is the only cryptocurrency that has managed to add more than 20% over the past 24 hours. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    Bitcoin (BTC): Double Bottom or Head and Shoulders? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Goes Through 5% Surge, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Market Level
    Grayscale Names Top 20 Cryptocurrencies with High Potential
    $1,000 Per XRP? DEX Offer Puzzles Community

    Conflux (CFX), the native token of the Conflux network, is in a rather distant second place with a 17.6% price spike.  

    Advertisement

    While the price spike is impressive, the bulls would still have a lot of work to do in order to erase another zero. SHIB came close to achieving this back in October 2021 when it reached its current record high of $0.000086. The meme coin is so far down 77.7% from its lifetime peak. 

    Meme coin dominance 

    SHIB is far from being the only meme coin that recently showed stellar performance.  

    In fact, the CoinGecko top 100 is currently being absolutely dominated by this sector of the cryptocurrency market. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Becoming Profitable Again
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Becoming Profitable Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Solana-based meme coin upstart Bonk (BONK) is currently up by nearly 17%. This makes it the third best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100. 

    Brett (BRETT), FLOKI (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have all logged double-digit price gains. 

    Even though dogwifhat (WIF) fell short of joining the double-digit club, it still saw a respectable 9% price spike. This puts it ahead of virtually any cryptocurrency project in the top 10. 

    Bitcoin reclaims $65,000

    In the meantime, Bitcoin has reclaimed the $65,000 level, currently changing hands at $65,142. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency has managed to defy the odds since it is on track to end this September in the green despite the fact that it tends to be the worst-performing month for Bitcoin. 

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 14:30
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With Massive BTC Transfer
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Now, the cryptocurrency community is already eyeing "Uptober." The cryptocurrency market historically tends to outperform in the fourth quarter.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 27, 2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): Double Bottom or Head and Shoulders? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Goes Through 5% Surge, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Market Level
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 20:48
    Grayscale Names Top 20 Cryptocurrencies with High Potential
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?
    Bitcoin (BTC): Double Bottom or Head and Shoulders? Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Goes Through 5% Surge, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Market Level
    Grayscale Names Top 20 Cryptocurrencies with High Potential
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD