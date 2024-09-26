    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin surged to highs of $65,250 in today's trading session
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 15:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached a high of $65,250 during Thursday's trading session, a level not seen since August.

    Advertisement

    The broader crypto market is paying attention to the BTC price movement, particularly as it nears a key profitability milestone.

    According to on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin is steadily climbing, and with it, the number of holders in profit.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details
    SEC Boss Clarifies That Bitcoin Is Not Security
    Head of SEC. That's Job I Would Take: Pro-Crypto Billionaire Mark Cuban
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 203% in Volume as Price Makes Massive Breakout

    IntoTheBlock added that if BTC breaks $65,000, well over 90% of holders will be in profit; a level last seen in July when Bitcoin failed to achieve a new high. It raises the crucial question of whether this time will be different.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin saw profit-taking in late July after failing to break the $70,000 barrier, reaching lows of $49,050 on Aug. 5 before rebounding.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.92% in the last 24 hours to $64,536. Several cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Worldcoin (WLD), have rallied immensely as bullish sentiment boosted the market in early Thursday's trading session.

    Fed signal awaited

    The Fed announced its first round of cuts last week, causing risk assets such as Bitcoin to surge, and traders forecast a further 50-basis-point cut in November.

    Related
    Bitcoin Is Not Security, Gensler Reiterates
    Wed, 09/27/2023 - 18:54
    Bitcoin Is Not Security, Gensler Reiterates
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    During a Wednesday hearing before the Financial Services Committee, Gary Gensler, Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), explained his position on Bitcoin, declaring that it is not a security in answer to concerns posed by Republican committee chair Patrick McHenry. This also bolstered Bitcoin market sentiment.

    Traders are looking for clues on the pace of interest rate cuts in speeches from key Federal Reserve policymakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as economic data.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 15:32
    Dogecoin Creator Urges SEC Boss to Approve DOGE as Nonsecurity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 26, 2024 - 15:19
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Nears Major Profitability Milestone: Details
    Dogecoin Creator Urges SEC Boss to Approve DOGE as Nonsecurity
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD