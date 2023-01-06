Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Web3 Exchange

One of most sought-after alternative alternatives listed on up-and-coming cryptocurrency exchange

TeraExchange, a centralized crypto exchange, has announced a significant new listing today: Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency will be available for trading against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin starting from Jan. 7 at 01:30 a.m. EST.

This marks TeraExchange's first step into the bizarre world of meme-coin investment opportunities.

So far, it has a relatively meager selection of spot trading options that include Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH) and several other altcoins.

TeraExchange is one of the projects within the Terareum ecosystem, which also includes the Terareum blockchain, Terapay and Terapool.

As r eported by U.Today , Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, removed the SHIB/GBP pair due to low liquidity. However, other pairs remain available for Shiba Inu traders.

Since taking the cryptocurrency world by storm in 2021, SHIB has now been listed on plenty of cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The SHIB/USDT pair on Binance remains the top pair by trading volume with $30.5 million.

The meme coin remains the 16th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a valuation of roughly $4.5 billion.

The upcoming launch of Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution, could end up being a major tailwind for the embattled cryptocurrency that has plunged more than 90% from its record high.