Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Web3 Exchange

Fri, 01/06/2023 - 15:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
One of most sought-after alternative alternatives listed on up-and-coming cryptocurrency exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Supported by This Web3 Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

TeraExchange, a centralized crypto exchange, has announced a significant new listing today: Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency will be available for trading against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin starting from Jan. 7 at 01:30 a.m. EST.

This marks TeraExchange's first step into the bizarre world of meme-coin investment opportunities.

So far, it has a relatively meager selection of spot trading options that include Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH) and several other altcoins.

TeraExchange is one of the projects within the Terareum ecosystem, which also includes the Terareum blockchain, Terapay and Terapool.

As reported by U.Today, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, removed the SHIB/GBP pair due to low liquidity. However, other pairs remain available for Shiba Inu traders.

Since taking the cryptocurrency world by storm in 2021, SHIB has now been listed on plenty of cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The SHIB/USDT pair on Binance remains the top pair by trading volume with $30.5 million.

The meme coin remains the 16th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a valuation of roughly $4.5 billion.

The upcoming launch of Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution, could end up being a major tailwind for the embattled cryptocurrency that has plunged more than 90% from its record high.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image NFT Rug Pull Artist Behind MAYC Copycat Charged by US Authorities
01/06/2023 - 16:27
NFT Rug Pull Artist Behind MAYC Copycat Charged by US Authorities
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Breaking: Balancer DeFi Reports "Issues," Asks LPs To Remove Liquidity ASAP
01/06/2023 - 16:06
Breaking: Balancer DeFi Reports "Issues," Asks LPs To Remove Liquidity ASAP
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
01/06/2023 - 15:55
XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan