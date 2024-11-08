Shiba Inu (SHIB) Not Moving Up, XRP Receives Bulls' Blessing for Bullrun, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Made Substantial Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At $0.000019, a significant resistance level that has established itself as a formidable obstacle for the meme coin, Shiba Inu is presently having difficulty breaking through. SHIB's upward momentum has been capped by this resistance, which has caused it to oscillate within a small range. In addition, this price level completes an ascending triangle pattern, which is frequently linked to possible breakouts but can also become a barrier to additional gains if left intact.

An important turning point is approaching for Shiba Inu, according to the ascending triangle. Market pressure is increasing as SHIB gets closer to the triangle's tip. Either an upside breakout or a downward retracement should, in theory, resolve the price once it reaches the tip. The asset has struggled to gain the momentum required for a significant rally due to the ongoing resistance at $0.000019, which has hampered SHIB's growth prospects.

As evidenced by the high trading volume around these levels, SHIB's price action is currently displaying some positive indicators, such as ongoing buying interest. However, SHIB may continue to move in a range-bound manner, restricting its upward potential unless it breaks above the $0.000019 mark.

A breakout above this resistance level could provide the basis for a bullish move, which could push SHIB to new highs, so investors should watch it closely. On the other hand, if SHIB is unable to overcome this resistance, investors may become cautious and cause a retracement. Under such circumstances, the support at $0.000017 may provide a buffer, retaining SHIB inside the ascending triangle but possibly postponing additional gains.

XRP finally recovered

Bullish investors have given XRP a huge boost, leading to a single powerful upward move that has seen the price surpass three important moving averages: the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA. The potential for a prolonged bull run is being strengthened by this breakthrough, which is laying a strong foundation at the $0.50 mark - which is currently acting as vital support. At the moment, XRP is trading at about $0.56.

Heavy buying volume has accompanied this breakout, suggesting that investors are engaged and confident. With this amount of momentum, XRP is positioned well to keep rising, but as it gets closer to nearby resistance levels, there may be a small pullback or consolidation. Two significant resistance levels for XRP are $0.58 and $0.60, both of which may present some immediate obstacles.

A decisive break above $0.60 might pave the way for a surge toward $0.65 or higher, as XRP builds on its recent upward trajectory. The recently reclaimed $0.50 level is crucial on the support side. By maintaining this level, XRP's bullish outlook is strengthened, and the market's willingness to defend this price floor is demonstrated. If XRP were to return to this support level, it would probably see a resurgence of buying interest, particularly close to the 100 EMA at $0.54, which would act as an additional buffer in the event of any declines.

Given the recent spike in buying activity, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is getting close to overbought territory. The strong bullish sentiment is not diminished by this, though it may indicate some short-term caution. XRP's technical setup indicates the potential for long-term gains, as long as it can maintain above the recently breached moving averages, especially since trading volume is rising in tandem with price.

Ethereum's crucial recovery

With its recent surge to about $2,800, Ethereum is getting close to the psychological $3,000 threshold. It would be noteworthy if this barrier were broken because it might put Ethereum on a clear course to reverse its recent decline and boost market optimism. The main cause of the recent price movement is that ETH broke above its 200-day EMA, a popular technical indicator that frequently denotes a change in trend.

For ETH, the 200-day EMA, which is now serving as dynamic support, was a difficult barrier in recent months, serving as resistance and halting upward momentum. Ethereum is beginning to garner more buying interest now that it has successfully crossed this line, indicating a possible breakout.

Ethereum's case for additional gains is strengthened if it maintains above the 200 EMA and consolidates at this level. Ethereum's immediate resistance at $2,800 is currently one of the key levels to monitor. If this level consistently closes above, it may lead to $3,000, a significant milestone that could change perceptions and make ETH seem more optimistic. If Ethereum is unable to maintain the recent gains, on the other hand, the 200 EMA at about $2,645 might offer a backup support level, enabling ETH to reorganize before surging again.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has approached the overbought area, suggesting a spike in buying interest but warning of potential consolidation. The fact that volume has increased in tandem with the price increase further supports the validity of the breakout because rising volume on upward moves frequently indicates sustained interest.