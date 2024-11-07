    XRP Performs Massive Comeback: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP entering comeback mode as market sees long-awaited retrace
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 8:40
    XRP Performs Massive Comeback: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP broke above three crucial moving averages (the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA), marking a spectacular comeback. This breakout creates strong support at the $0.50 level, offering a strong basis for future gains. This crucial price movement raises the prospects of a protracted recovery and shows that XRP's market structure has recovered. 

    Although XRP is poised for further upward movement at its current price of around $0.56, a brief retrace could happen as it runs into overhead resistance. Since $0.58 and $0.60 represent both technical and psychological barriers, they are important resistance levels to keep an eye on. The bullish momentum of XRP would be strengthened by a break above $0.60, which would pave the way for a possible test of higher levels around $0.65. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recently reclaimed $0.50 mark is a critical level for XRP on the support side. Maintaining above this level would indicate stability and demonstrate bulls' dedication to protecting their gains. XRP might find support near the 100 EMA (roughly $0.54) if it falls below this level. This could serve as a buffer zone during any declines. The bullish momentum on the chart is consistent with the volume analysis, which shows strong buying interest. 

    HOT Stories
    570 Million XRP in One Hour – What's Happening?
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 10%, Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Down
    Bitcoin (BTC) Should Top at $150K in September, Brandt Predicts
    Solana (SOL) Paints 'God Candle': Price Nears $200, Ethereum (ETH) Paints New Hidden Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Secures Yearly High

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 10%, Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Down
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 06:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 10%, Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Down
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    While highlighting the current bullish sentiment, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is approaching overbought territory, suggesting some short-term caution. For the time being, XRP appears to be in a strong position to continue rising, particularly if it can overcome the aforementioned resistance levels.

    Maintaining momentum above these critical levels could indicate additional medium-term gains, so investors should keep a careful eye on them. Before trying another rally, it would be prudent to accomplish some consolidation close to current levels given the general market volatility. In conclusion, a notable bullish shift is indicated by XRP's breakout above three major moving averages. With $0.50 firmly established as support, XRP may rise further if it overcomes current resistance areas.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 8:18
    570 Million XRP in One Hour – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 6:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 10%, Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Down
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    NAVI Unveils NAVI.AG: The Next-Generation DEX Aggregator on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Performs Massive Comeback: Details
    570 Million XRP in One Hour – What's Happening?
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 10%, Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD