    Time to Accumulate ETH Instead of Selling: Tron Founder Justin Sun

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tron creator Sun has made 'very optimistic' prediction on Ethereum and crypto in general
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 10:54
    Time to Accumulate ETH Instead of Selling: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron blockchain, and now the owner of two exchanges – Huobi and Poloniex – has shared a bullish outlook for the near future of the cryptocurrency market, especially stressing the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

    His tweet came after a bullish statement made by Cameron Winklevoss about the future of the crypto industry and “haemorrhaging $ billions on legal fees fighting SEC.”

    "Excellent time to continue accumulating": Justin Sun

    Crypto billionaire Justin Sun commented on the massive political shift that took place in the U.S. government this week, sharing his positive outlook on the crypto industry in this regard. Sun stated that due to the much-expected “improvement in macro crypto policies,” he and his team feel “very optimistic” about the market outlook, including Ethereum.

    Sun suggested that rather than continuing to sell, it sounds like a much better idea and “an excellent time to continue accumulating and building.”

    Dormant Ethereum whale sells ETH 

    As reported by the @spotonchain on-chain data provider, a dormant Ethereum whale has become active after 8.75 years of sleep. This wallet holds an impressive 12,001 ETH worth $34.1 million.

    The data source said that the whale has started selling their ETH bag. This whale bought his 12,001 ETH on ShapeShift in 2016 for just $103,000 at $8.58 per coin. If they sell all of it now, the source says, they could rake in a profit of $34 million (330x return).

    Gemini owner's ultra-bullish anti-SEC statement

    One of the two founders and owners of the Gemini crypto exchange, Cameron Winklevoss, has also shared his positive expectations regarding the new macro-political development in the U.S. that took place on Nov. 5-6.

    Now, with an upcoming change in the U.S. leader, Winklevoss tweeted that he expects the cryptocurrency space to achieve many accomplishments in the next four years since he believes that the current U.S. SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, is likely to be replaced with someone with a pro-crypto position.

    Winklevoss hinted at the currently continuing Ripple-SEC case (and he was likely referring to the other legal cases initiated against the SEC): “Now that the crypto industry won't be hemorrhaging $ billions on legal fees fighting the SEC and instead investing this money into building the future of money.”

    “Amazing awaits,” he stated with hope.

    #Ethereum #Gary Gensler
