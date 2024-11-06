    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu golden cross nears as SHIB price reaches critical level
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Today marked not only a new all-time high for Bitcoin but also a major breakout on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart. According to Binance, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency "shot up" 11.44% today, going from $0.00001785 to $0.0000199. 

    More importantly, however, the price of the Shiba Inu token overcame a key dynamic resistance in the form of the 200-day moving average. If the SHIB price manages to maintain here, it can be seen as a confirmation of the bullish trends for the twelfth largest cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 3,674% Amid Price Revival
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 10:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 3,674% Amid Price Revival
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Former Binance CEO CZ Delivers Iconic Line as Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000

    The impending golden cross on the daily chart of the Shiba Inu token also indicates that the flag is on the side of the bulls. The falling 200-day moving average is also involved in its formation, as well as the lower 50-day moving average, which is rising. When the smaller curve crosses the older one, a golden cross is formed. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The last time this happened with the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency was in December 2023. Then, at the peak after its formation, the price of SHIB reached about $0.000045 per token by March, which was almost 450% higher than at the beginning. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 30-Day High: Is ATH Next?
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 08:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 30-Day High: Is ATH Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, things may be different with the golden cross this time around, as the price of the Shiba Inu token already seems to be on a bullish trend. Perhaps it is the anticipation of the golden cross and its success in the past that is now working in advance to push the SHIB price up.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 14:27
    Bitcoin Surpasses Meta After Surging to $75,000
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 13:26
    'Banana Time': Here's What Not to Do Now, According to Raoul Pal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Key Price High as Golden Cross Nears
    Bitcoin Surpasses Meta After Surging to $75,000
    'Banana Time': Here's What Not to Do Now, According to Raoul Pal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD