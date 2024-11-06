    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for November 6

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may upward move of XRP last?
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 15:57
    Bulls are controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 3.26% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.5140 and the resistance of $0.5426. 

    As most of the daily ATP has been passed, there are low chances of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is unclear. Even if today's bar closes bullish, the price of XRP might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.54 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.50-$0.56.

    XRP is trading at $0.5315 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

