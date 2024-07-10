Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive $0.000017 Comeback Vital: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu could be on verge of important comeback as price momentum returns
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 11:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive $0.000017 Comeback Vital: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu might finally be on the verge of entering a proper uptrend as the asset is slowly regaining strength at around $0.0000016. The current price dynamic even suggests a possibility of a further breakthrough as SHIB's volume is also recovering.

    Advertisement

    According to the chart, Shiba Inu has been varying roughly around the $0. 000016 mark, with some encouraging indications of a potential recovery. It appears that SHIB is stabilizing after a period of decline, as evidenced by the recent price movement, which is gradually rising.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There is a trend of the 50 EMA above the price and a support level of the 200 EMA. Positioning like this usually signals a consolidation stage during which the asset builds up steam for a possible breakout. As SHIB is not in the overbought area there may be room for upward movement, according to the Relative Strength Index of 43.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days

    The bottom portion of the chart indicates a recent increase in trading volume, which lends credence to the notion that SHIB is gaining popularity and activity, both of which could raise the stock's price. Further understanding of SHIB's present market position is offered by the on-chain data.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Crucial Update on SHIB's Long-Term Plans
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 10:26
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Crucial Update on SHIB's Long-Term Plans
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    There have been 57 significant transactions in the past 24 hours, with 199 transactions on July 5, 2024, marking the seven-day high. Large holders are acting significantly, which could be a bullish indication. Furthermore, there have been 1.65 trillion SHIB in transactions in the last 24 hours, with a seven-day high of 5.71 trillion SHIB on July 8, 2024.

    This volume indicates that major participants are likely trading SHIB, which may have a positive effect on the price of the cryptocurrency. Out of the three neutral, two bullish and one bearish indicators, the signals summary indicates Mostly Bullish sentiment. The neutral net network growth indicates that interest in the asset is fairly steady.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Skyrocket With $216 Million Inflows: Details
    Jul 10, 2024 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Spot ETFs Skyrocket With $216 Million Inflows: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Dormant Bitcoin (BTC) Address Back to Life After 10,400% Gain
    Jul 10, 2024 - 10:59
    Dormant Bitcoin (BTC) Address Back to Life After 10,400% Gain
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Peter Schiff 'Can't Escape' Bitcoin
    Jul 10, 2024 - 10:59
    Peter Schiff 'Can't Escape' Bitcoin
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CoinEx Research Released: June Crypto Recap Including Bitcoin's Range, Ethereum's ETF Buzz, and Solana's Comeback
    The Rise of Meme Poodles: A New Dog Trend in the Crypto Scene?
    Flipster Launches Trading Competitions with 150,000 USDT worth of prizes to Celebrate 1st Anniversary
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive $0.000017 Comeback Vital: Details
    Bitcoin Spot ETFs Skyrocket With $216 Million Inflows: Details
    Dormant Bitcoin (BTC) Address Back to Life After 10,400% Gain
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD