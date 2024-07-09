SHIB Devs Super Busy: Shiba Inu Team Reveals – Something Cooking?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu marketing lead known to the cryptocurrency community as Lucie spreads the word about the SHIB developer team working hard on SHIB's plans for the near future.

Lucie tweeted that “these days are super busy for the devs.” In particular, she mentioned that the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and the major SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya are busy with the rest of the developers.

These two are “the hardest working people I have ever met,” Lucie added. They would be happy to receive all possible support from the SHIB community on social media, according to her tweet.

These days are super busy for the devs.



If you have time, just a few words of encouragement from any of you would be very nice 🥰@shytoshikusama and @kaaldhairya are the hardest working people I have ever met.



I know they may often not react, but they appreciate all the… pic.twitter.com/jE0Zz10dyZ — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 9, 2024

Shytoshi Kusama reveals SHIB's long-term plans

The SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama tweeted that after the new strategic partnerships announced recently, such as Zama.ai, the SHIB team is currently busy finalizing more similar important partnerships in order to “grant full power to the system” they have built.

In his lengthy X post, Kusama also reminded the crypto community that, following Ryoshi's vision, the team also plans to release tokens that are currently in the works, that is, TREAT and SHI stablecoin. He mentioned that while LEASH “is about exclusivity,” and BONE is focused on the technological aspects of Shibarium, and it is also the gas token for the layer-2 SHIB solution, TREAT will be the “access token to all the advanced features of the system.”

Following his recent visit to the Japanese city of Kyoto and participating in the annual Web3 event IVS 2024, Kusama revealed that he enjoyed visiting the city so much that he decided to spend a few more days in it after the start-up conference finished. He was given a warn welcome by the IVS organizers.

SHIB burns soar almost 500%

According to the Shibburn explorer, during the period of the last 24 hours, an important metric of the SHIB ecosystem, the Shiba Inu burn rate, has demonstrated an impressive increase, jumping by almost 440%.

It happened thanks to a total of 6,206,041 SHIB meme coins transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets in seven, both small and large, transactions.

The largest transfers moved to the burn wallets carried 1,880,877 and 2,479,607 SHIB. These SHIB chunks were transitions to dead-end wallets from the same blockchain address.