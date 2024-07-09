Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Crucial Update on SHIB's Long-Term Plans

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shytoshi Kusama breaks silence on future plans for SHIB
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 10:26
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Crucial Update on SHIB's Long-Term Plans
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has shared a crucial update on what the future holds for the meme coin ecosystem. Kusama shared his vision for the protocol in a lengthy post on X. 

    Shiba Inu's push for partnerships and decentralization

    According to Kusama, the core vision of Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi is to create a highly functional decentralized ecosystem. To complement the plans, Kusama revealed that some partnerships are being cemented with industry leaders. 

    The Shiba Inu team is also engaging Web2 companies that are exploring a path into the Web3 ecosystem. While he did not mention any specific names, Shytoshi Kusama said the awareness campaign of Shiba Inu will also extend to celebrities.

    While Kusama reminded the community of the underlying uses of its core ecosystem tokens, like SHIB, LEASH and BONE, he also hinted at a core use case for TREAT. Though yet to be released, Kusama noted that with TREAT, Shiba Inu members can gain access to all the advanced features of the ecosystem.

    As part of their long-term plans, Shytoshi Kusama said that, eventually, he would also have to step away from the project’s limelight. The ecosystem will, from that time on, run on autopilot. To the lead developer, many of its visions will be shared at some of the events slated to be held later this year, including its own SHIBACON 2024 in Thailand.

    Recovery long due for SHIB

    After weeks of bearish price drawdown, the update from Shytoshi Kusama and the broader market trends appear to have triggered a recovery in the price of Shiba Inu.

    At the time of writing, the meme coin is changing hands for $0.00001651, up by 2.27% in the past 24 hours. Per data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu’s trading volume is up by 6% to $455,379,530, a confirmation of revived positive sentiment.

    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Crucial Update on SHIB's Long-Term Plans
    Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Shares Cryptic Bitcoin (BTC) Message on Germany
    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
