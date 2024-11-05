    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 40% in Volume as Bulls Eye Golden Cross Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up over 40% in trading volume as golden cross is on horizon, giving new hope to bulls
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 14:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 40% in Volume as Bulls Eye Golden Cross Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw more than 40% growth in trading volume today, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Currently, Shiba Inu tokens have a combined turnover of nearly $400 million on the spot markets. 

    Advertisement

    This development comes as the price of SHIB is up over 6.1% in today's trading session. The Shiba Inu token is now trading at a valuation of $0.0000179 per SHIB. The popular meme cryptocurrency has not been this high since late October, and in fact has been under selling pressure for the past five days. 

    Related
    Shibarium Back to Peak Level as SHIB Price Rebounds
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 13:04
    Shibarium Back to Peak Level as SHIB Price Rebounds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    However, today's candle has absorbed all of this downward movement and has now hit a dynamic resistance level, represented by the 23-day moving average. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    At the same time, a golden cross continues to form on the price chart of Shiba Inu as the 50-day moving average continues to rise and the 200-day moving average continues to fall. When both curves cross, a golden cross can be formed. 

    What's next for Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

    According to the laws of technical analysis, this pattern is considered a bullish signal, and the history of SHIB's price has repeatedly shown growth on the background of its occurrence. The last time such a phenomenon occurred was in December 2023, and then the price of Shiba Inu token at the peak grew by 454%, having taken a trip from $0.0000083 to $0.00004567.  

    Related
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 12:24
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Until a few days ago, amid a series of red bars, there were doubts whether the long-awaited golden cross would happen or whether plans for it had come to an end. Today, however, the bullish behavior of SHIB seems to re-raise the question of what awaits the price of the meme coin

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:58
    Cardano Spotlights Stunning Growth Milestones as Chang 2 Upgrade Nears
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:34
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 5
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 40% in Volume as Bulls Eye Golden Cross Breakout
    Cardano Spotlights Stunning Growth Milestones as Chang 2 Upgrade Nears
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD