    Whale Activity Boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) by 957% in Key Bull Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) making headlines with whopping 957% surge in whale activity
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 13:14
    Whale Activity Boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) by 957% in Key Bull Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a huge increase in on-chain activity, which suggests that the major players on the market are feeling bullish about the big meme coin. 

    Advertisement

    Thus, IntoTheBlock's Whale Netflow metric shows that a lot of DOGE is moving into the wallets of big holders, as it went from 45.3 million DOGE to 431.3 million DOGE, which is a 957% increase over the period under consideration.

    Related
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 09:53
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    This proves how many large investors - those with more than 0.1% of the DOGE supply in circulation - are accumulating the popular meme cryptocurrency, which is usually a good sign for the price.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    It is not uncommon to see such spikes in net inflows at market lows, as it suggests that whales are actively acquiring more Dogecoin during price dips, which could signal further upward movement.

    More details

    Another sign that things are looking bullish is that 620.84 million DOGE were recently added to the wallets of major holders. While Dogecoin also left these wallets - going from 56.85 million to 189.54 million DOGE - net accumulation is still positive, showing that large investors are still buying.

    Related
    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It looks like some big players on the market think Dogecoin is on the rise. The recent increase in net inflows, along with steady whale accumulation, shows that more and more people are confident that DOGE will continue to rise as it already adds 10% over the course of today's trading session.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:04
    Shibarium Back to Peak Level as SHIB Price Rebounds
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Countdown to Devcon 2024’s Unmissable Side Event: LBank and 13Desk’s “Sunset Soiree” Set to Light Up Bangkok
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Whale Activity Boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) by 957% in Key Bull Metric
    Shibarium Back to Peak Level as SHIB Price Rebounds
    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD