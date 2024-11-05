Shibarium Back to Peak Level as SHIB Price Rebounds

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is seeing a positive change as Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution, is operating at near-full capacity again. This comeback comes after network struggles and SHIB price rebounds, showing that investors and the wider crypto community are regaining confidence. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading for $0.00001724, up 5% in 24 hours

Advertisement

Shibarium adoption soars gradually

At its peak, Shibarium saw its transaction count jump as high as 4.75 million, another seven-day high for the protocol. According to Shibarium scan data, the transaction count increased from a low of 4.21 million on Nov. 1 to 4.74 million. The total number of transactions is about 466,168,458, with 7,722,563 blocks produced at an average block time of five seconds.

With such values, Shibarium is one of the most utilized L2 blockchains. This record could drive more users to the network, bringing increased use cases to SHIB. Undoubtedly, the rebound in SHIB’s price is closely tied to Shibarium’s recovery.

Investors view Shibarium stability as a critical yardstick for the ecosystem's health. The protocol sets SHIB apart from other meme coins by giving it a real-world utility. After recording 324,590 transactions on Oct. 19, Shibarium’s daily transactions fell back to 128,050 two days later. After this, it grew gradually, recording 1.77 million on Oct. 22 for the first time in about a year. This metric has since been soaring in the millions, with a mix of significant drops.

It finally hit a new 52-week high of 4.77 million on Oct. 25.

Shiba Inu’s growth is no longer just based on speculation. The ecosystem is growing, with new projects like ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange, and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token for Shibarium. As Shibarium remains stable, the demand for SHIB, BONE and other tokens in the ecosystem increases.

SHIB community anticipates good news

Meanwhile, the SHIB ecosystem is currently in hyper-bullish mode. This began after LUCIE, the network’s marketing lead, released a four-word post on X. "Step by Step. Patience," she wrote. While this statement does not mention Shiba Inu, Shibarium or even the much-anticipated SHI stablecoin, it sounds like encouragement to the SHIB Army.

The post urges them to remain patient and believe that the best times for the Shiba Inu ecosystem are ahead.