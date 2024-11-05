    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu nearing longer-term market reversal
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 12:24
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is possible that Shiba Inu is about to surpass a six trillion SHIB transaction volume, which would indicate increased activity and interest from major holders. The number of large transactions and overall transaction volumes fluctuate according to on-chain data, reflecting periods of interest in SHIB trading activity as well as periods of stagnation. The data provider IntoTheBlock shows 114 significant transactions totaling 2.21 trillion SHIB were made on SHIB in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    This figure is significantly higher than the seven-day low of 628. 55 billion SHIB but it is lower than the most recent seven-day high of 5.99 trillion SHIB. This fluctuation in transaction volume indicates that although whale activity is sporadic on SHIB, long-term accumulation by major holders has not yet reached its full potential. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The data shows an intriguing trend of large transactions peaking at particular times, such as Oct. 29 with 269 transactions. Whales may have been trying to position themselves for a possible recovery by accumulating at lower price levels at this peak.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    However, the present price action does not point to a significant breakout attempt, with SHIB stabilizing at $0.00001760. Shiba Inu would have to overcome resistance at $0.00001850, a level it has frequently found difficult to reach in order to see a longer-lasting rally. There also seems to be a discrepancy between price movement and transaction volume. SHIB's price has stayed comparatively stable despite spikes in the volume of large transactions. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Returns to Peak Levels
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 10:13
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Returns to Peak Levels
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This could suggest that although big holders are active, they might not be actively buying or selling — instead they might be holding out for a more clear-cut market signal. Whale activity may trigger a move toward the next resistance level if big transactions get close to or exceed the six trillion SHIB mark. 

    However, the ability of SHIB to maintain higher volume over time will be a major factor in its potential recovery. The $0.00001850 resistance is a good place for investors to watch for indications of ongoing whale interest because breaking above it could pave the way for a stronger recovery.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 11:36
    Binance and CZ Push Back: New Motion to Dismiss SEC Case Filed
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 10:25
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Countdown to Devcon 2024’s Unmissable Side Event: LBank and 13Desk’s “Sunset Soiree” Set to Light Up Bangkok
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    Binance and CZ Push Back: New Motion to Dismiss SEC Case Filed
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD