    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Introduces New Portal to Empower Developers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu to float developer portal dubbed ShibDev
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 10:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Introduces New Portal to Empower Developers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When the Shiba Inu (SHIB) management team promised to work for the community, many thought it was for users only. However, recent advances have proven that the meme coin project also watches out for its innovators. Recently, the SHIB team introduced the ShibDev Portal, an enabler for developers to build on Shibarium.

    Advertisement

    ShibDev Portal - Key to Shibarium greatness

    As LucieSHIB, the protocol’s lead marketer, revealed, the ShibDev portal provides all the right tools for innovators to build decentralized applications (dApps).

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Sets up SHIB Burn Voting, Here's Shiba Inu Army's Unexpected Choice
    Tue, 09/03/2024 - 13:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Sets up SHIB Burn Voting, Here's Shiba Inu Army's Unexpected Choice
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Lucie noted that the ShibDev Portal will play a crucial role in Shibarium's evolution. The portal is equipped to offer API Management and Node Access, among other services. In reality, Shibarium has grown significantly over the past year, with the concentrated efforts of a few developers. 

    As the protocol plans more innovative offerings for users, setting up a means for developers to turn out dApps optimally can relieve pressure from Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya. ShibDev's core features are multifaceted. These include a centralized Dashboard, API key management, node access, on-chain data access and a test token faucet.

    This portal is beneficial to both old and new developers within the SHIB ecosystem, as it provides detailed documentation to serve as a guide. 

    Multi-use developer environment

    Since its hard fork a few months back, Shibarium has maintained a defined growth pace in several ecosystem offshoots. The ShibDev Portal is designed to support all categories of innovation being rolled out by Shiba Inu developers.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Almost 2 Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Wed, 09/04/2024 - 15:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Almost 2 Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This encompasses decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming and virtual worlds, social networks, DAOs and identity verification, among other things.

    Despite its origin as a meme coin, Shiba Inu innovates in all aspects. The developer portal was designed as a custom-made solution for its growing community. Ultimately, the protocol can scale properly, compete for market share with key Ethereum L2 rivals and add value to the SHIB token.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 10:08
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 8:55
    2.65 Trillion in 24 Hours: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovering?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    POPG to Expand Community-Driven Web3 Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Introduces New Portal to Empower Developers
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    2.65 Trillion in 24 Hours: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovering?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD