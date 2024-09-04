    Mysterious Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama’s Birthday Arrives, SHIB Army Excited

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama's birthday takes place, but his age remains unknown
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 12:46
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama’s Birthday Arrives, SHIB Army Excited
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shiba Inu community is excited to celebrate SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama’s birthday and send him greetings. On Sept. 3, X user and Shiba Inu fan @SHIB_HEAD published a tweet, spreading the word about Shytoshi Kusama leaving another year behind.

    “Happy Birthday @ShytoshiKusama!” he tweeted, tagging the mysterious SHIB lead in his message.

    SHIB army celebrates Kusama's birthday

    The SHIB army joined in, posting numerous celebratory comments under the tweet to wish Shytoshi all the best for his birthday and send him thanks for all his work on Shiba Inu, Shibarium and the project’s ecosystem.

    Still, Shytoshi Kusama’s age remains as mysterious as his face and real name. He hides his name behind a pseudonym and his face behind a mask when he appears in public. This year, he visited major blockchain events in Japan, India and the UAE wearing a mask. In Mumbai, India, he appeared with SHIB’s major developer Kaal Dhairya, who also wore a mask. Together they gave a live interview to a major UAE news outlet without revealing their faces. Kusama even stated that he does not ever plan to make his face public.

    Ryoshi's message still rings through years

    In a recent tweet, one of the SHIB team members, known as @RagnarShiba on the X social media network, suggested a solution to increase the adoption of SHIB and BONE tokens across various trading platforms, both centralized and decentralized, and give them more visibility.

    Ragnar cited the initial enigmatic founder of Shiba Inu, Ryoshi, saying: “As Ryoshi has always taught us, if we want something, we must make it happen.”

    Ragnar offers a simple solution that uses a specially developed bot: “The idea is for everyone to send tweets (X posts) from influencers, KOLs, CEXs, DEXs, or any other posts that help increase visibility for Shibarium, Bone, and post it here.” The bot will then help the SHIB community spread those tweets across the X platform.

    Ragnar then urged the Shiba Inu community: “Let’s keep pushing for the global adoption of Shibarium, just as Ryoshi envisioned.”

